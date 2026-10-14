North Wales theatre wins two prestigious UK Theatre Awards

Amelia Jones

A north Wales theatre has won two prestigious UK Theatre Awards, recognising its welcoming approach to audiences and the success of its touring production of Under Milk Wood.

Theatr Clwyd picked up the awards for Most Welcoming Theatre and Excellence in Touring at a ceremony in London, beating competition from venues and productions across the UK.

The Flintshire-based theatre won Most Welcoming Theatre ahead of finalists from Nottingham and Bury St Edmunds. Judges visited the theatre’s newly refurbished building and met staff responsible for welcoming audiences, assessing areas including accessibility, community outreach and relationships with local people.

Liam Evans-Ford, chief executive of Theatr Clwyd, said the award reflected the organisation’s commitment to creating a welcoming environment.

He said: “The Clwyd welcome is something that’s deeply important to every member of our company – it’s a warm, supportive culture built to serve our audiences and community

“To be recognised nationally, means a great deal to everyone.”

The theatre also won Excellence in Touring for its production of Under Milk Wood, directed by artistic director Kate Wasserberg.

The production took Dylan Thomas’s celebrated play to audiences across Wales, reaching nearly 16,000 people and beating productions from Leeds and East Anglia to secure the award.

Accessibility was central to the touring show, which placed Deaf and disabled artists at the heart of the production and incorporated inclusive practices throughout its development and performances.

Wasserberg said the team had wanted to bring a Welsh classic to audiences across the country while demonstrating the value of inclusive theatre-making.

She said: “We wanted to take a Welsh classic to Welsh audiences and show that when Deaf and Disabled artists shape a show the work becomes richer and more alive,

“This recognition is a real honour.”

The double win marks national recognition for the theatre’s work both on and off stage, celebrating its relationship with local communities as well as its commitment to making theatre accessible to wider audiences.

Theatr Clwyd’s recently refurbished venue and its touring productions continue to bring theatre to audiences in Flintshire and beyond.

You can find out more about the theatre here.

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