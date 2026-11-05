North Wales town crowned most whimsical destination in the UK

Amelia Jones

A picturesque town in north Wales has been named the UK’s most whimsical destination, topping a new ranking celebrating the country’s most enchanting places to visit.

The ranking compiled by car rental company SIXT, analysed 50 World Heritage sites across the UK to discover the country’s most whimsical destinations.

Llangollen, in north-east Wales, claimed the number one spot, beating destinations across the UK thanks to its fairytale charm, stunning natural surroundings and wealth of independent businesses.

Nestled along the River Dee, Llangollen is known for its breathtaking scenery, historic landmarks and welcoming atmosphere, making it a popular choice for visitors looking for a magical getaway.

The town is home to some of Wales’ most impressive attractions, including the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct and Canal UNESCO World Heritage Site, as well as the beautiful Horseshoe Falls. Its combination of dramatic landscapes, historic architecture and picturesque riverside views gives it a distinctly storybook feel.

Beyond its natural beauty, Llangollen also boasts a thriving selection of independent pubs, cafés, hotels and restaurants, offering plenty of opportunities for visitors to explore the local hospitality.

Its popularity is also reflected in online interest, with the destination attracting more than 47,000 Google searches from across the UK in the past month alone.

An equally weighted ranking was created using a range of factors, including green space, monthly Google searches, social media posts describing destinations as fairytales, independent hotels, cultural attractions, cafés and pubs.

Cultural scene

Llangollen’s whimsical appeal also extends to its vibrant cultural scene, with the town hosting a number of well-known festivals throughout the year.

One of its biggest events is the annual Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, a major celebration of music, dance and culture that attracts performers and visitors from around the world. The six-day festival begins with a colourful parade led by the Llangollen Silver Band, bringing together locals and visitors to celebrate through singing, dancing and live music.

The town is also home to the Llangollen Fringe Festival, an independent arts event usually held in July. Taking place at the town hall, the festival features a varied programme of music, comedy, theatre, dance and creative workshops, welcoming performers from a range of artistic backgrounds.

Welsh features

Wales featured prominently in the results, with Llangollen securing the top position. The colourful Italian-inspired village of Portmeirion also made the list at number six, while the charming market town of Hay-on-Wye secured ninth place.

Talking about the whimsical travel trend, Anna Golding, Head of Marketing & PR at SIXT said: “2026 has set the pace for unconnected travel, driven by the rise of digital detoxes, analogue hobbies and wellness retreats, but as we switch to nostalgia and childlike wonder, the whimsical trend is naturally making its mark on how we explore too.”

“Looking ahead to 2027, we expect this mindset to inspire history-fuelled road trips across Europe as well as a deeper appreciation for heritage closer to home. Travellers are increasingly prioritising aesthetics, fully immersing themselves in imaginative escapes.

“That’s why we’ve found the most whimsical locations across the UK, creating a guide for families, couples and adventurers looking for a fairytale escape. From the fairytale town of Llangollen to the riverside of Knaresborough, anyone can enjoy feeling whimsical on their next road trip or city break.”

You can find the full list here.