North Wales trio Bau Cat release ‘defiant’ new single

North Wales trio Bau Cat return with their most vibrant release to date, ‘Silver Bangle’ – a rush of jangling guitars, soaring harmonies and unstoppable energy.

‘Silver Bangle’ finds Bau Cat at their most dynamic and emotionally charged. Blending Motown sparkle, 70s power-pop punch, and the melodic edge of 90s alt-pop, the track is a celebration of life, legacy and fierce individuality.

Inspired by vocalist Abby Butler’s grandmother, who passed down her silver bangle as a symbol of joy and resilience, the song radiates warmth, humour and defiance.

‘Silver Bangle shines as both a personal tribute and a universal anthem for living boldly and unapologetically.

“Tough as old boots Scouser”

Recorded live in one take with producer Steffan Pringle (Adwaith), the track captures Bau Cat’s raw, joyful spirit in full technicolour – vibrant, urgent, and brimming with heart.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the track, Abby shared: “My nan is this outgoing, tough-as-old-boots Scouser who’s lived her life to the absolute fullest.

“She never took off her silver bangle for 47 years, and one night at a gig she handed it to me.

“It was a symbolic moment, and it just felt right to build a song around her energy and love for life.”

“Silver Bangle” encapsulates everything that makes Bau Cat special, melodic bite, live-wire chemistry and a refusal to be dulled by the world’s double standards. It’s a joyful rebellion and an irresistible statement from one of Wales’ most exciting rising bands.

‘Silver Bangle’ by Bau Cat is out now via Libertino and available on all streaming platforms.