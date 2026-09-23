Noughties chart stars celebrate 20 years since debut album with UK tour

Nation.Cymru staff

One of the noughties’ most successful bands have announced a 20th anniversary UK tour to celebrate their triple platinum debut album.

The 15-date headline tour celebrates two decades since the release of The Feeling’s ‘Twelve Stops And Home’ album, which delivered four UK Top 10 hits and became one of the defining British records of the noughties.

The band will be performing the album and the songs that have remained firm favourites with fans and radio listeners for two decades.

Released in June 2006, Twelve Stops and Home was an extraordinary debut, selling around 1.5 million copies worldwide and delivering four UK Top 10 singles: Fill My Little World, Sewn, Never Be Lonely and Love It When You Call. The band went on to become the most-played act on British radio in 2006, while the album earned them the Ivor Novello Award for Songwriters of the Year.

Twenty years on, those songs remain instantly recognisable, continuing to feature on radio and soundtracking memories for a generation of listeners. And remarkably, the album that started it all was largely recorded by the band themselves in a garden shed at guitarist and keyboard player Ciaran Jeremiah and bassist Kevin Jeremiah’s parents’ home.

What followed was a remarkable career, including Glastonbury’s legendary Pyramid Stage, major festivals, arenas, international tours and a UK number one album with ‘Join With Us’. Through it all, the original line-up has remained together.

Frontman Dan Gillespie Sells says: “12 Stops And Home is an album that changed all our lives as a band. The success of the album allowed us to continue working and playing together for another 20 years and we are still the best of mates. Celebrating this album is going to be so much fun. I can’t wait to play the album and sing along with you all!”

Now Dan Gillespie Sells, Richard Jones, Kevin Jeremiah, Ciaran Jeremiah and Paul Stewart are heading back out on the road to celebrate the album that started it all.

Expect Twelve Stops and Home in full, the huge singles everyone knows and loves, and a celebration of 20 years of The Feeling.

Twenty years on, the songs are still on the radio and The Feeling are still playing them live.

UK TOUR DATES

3-Nov-26 Portsmouth The Gaiety

4-Nov-26 Liverpool O2 Academy

5-Nov-26 Cardiff Tramshed

6-Nov-26 Oxford O2 Academy

7-Nov-26 Bournemouth O2 Academy

11-Nov-26 Eastbourne Winter Gardens

12-Nov-26 Margate Drill Shed

14-Nov-26 Frome Cheese & Grain

15-Nov-26 Torquay Arena

18-Nov-26 Lincoln The Drill

19-Nov-26 Shrewsbury Buttermarket

20-Nov-26 Middlesbrough The Empire

25-Nov-26 Carlisle The Old Fire Station

26-Nov-26 Coventry Empire

27-Nov-26 Northampton Roadmender

Tickets available HERE

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