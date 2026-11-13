Nu-metal band C E L A V I release powerful new EP fresh from Download Festival

Amelia Jones

Fresh from their historic performance as the first band to perform in Welsh at Download Festival, Bangor nu-metallers C E L A V I unleash their new EP ‘PRAELIA’.

PRAELIA is a cathartic, heavy-hitting EP packed with unapologetic and empowering anthems. Fusing 2000s nu-metal influences with industrial angst and fierce electronics,

C E L A V I push even more boundaries delivering a sound for fans of Bring Me The Horizon, Linkin Park and BABYMETAL.

The bilingual nu-metal, goth, and industrial band is made up of Sarah Wynn, who serves as the lead vocalist and lyricist for the group, and Gwion Griffiths, who acts as the band’s composer and guitarist.

Wynn said: “PRAELIA is heavy, full of chaotic and melodic empowering anthems. It’s cathartic.

“It’s all about facing battles and fighting back. We’re celebrating our fellow underdogs too, a celebration of resilience, self-worth and refusing to be silenced”

Griffiths said: “The EP is fused with our 2000s nu-metal influences, but it’s a progression in our sound – it’s heavier, angrier, and we’re pushing even more boundaries.”

Renowned for their authentic, innovative, groundbreaking sound, C E L A V I deliver an unapologetic and fierce anthem with ‘13’ (Un deg tri/Thirteen), the lead track.

Fueled by raw energy, relentless intensity and an uncompromising attitude, the track captures the duo’s groundbreaking Welsh-language nu-metal.

The EP was recorded, produced, mixed and mastered by Romesh Dodangoda (Bring Me The Horizon, Motörhead, South Arcade. Nova Twins).

Following recent support from Metal Hammer and Kerrang! Radio, alongside standout performances at Download Festival 2026, SXSW London 2026 and Chepstow Castle.

Plus a series of headline shows, including their international headline debut, there’s no stopping the north Wales duo as they bring their original and innovative Welsh-language nu-metal to wider audiences.

You can listen to there EP here.