Nu-metal band need your help to bring Welsh language to UK’s biggest rock and metal festival

Welsh nu-metallers CELAVI have made a coveted shortlist in a Kerrang! Radio ‘competition, gaining a chance to win a record deal and play Download festival, the UK’s biggest rock and metal festival.

If the celebrated Bangor duo win ‘The Deal’ competition, the they will also have their songs played on Kerrang! Radio! which will be the first time ever that the Welsh language will be heard on one of the Download stages.

CELAVI are a fierce duo from Bangor, north Wales called Gwion and Sarah, armed with their genre-exploding take on nu-metal, fuelled by their anthemic nu-sound of metal, goth, emo, industrial, electro and rock.

Wales’ first bilingual nu-metal band has already been supported by BBC Radio 1, BBC 6 Music, BBC Introducing in Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio Cymru 2 and Amazon Music’s ‘Breakthrough Rock’ and ‘Best New Bands’ Editorial Playlists.

“The loudest thing to come from north Wales”

CELAVI recently reached number 1 in Rhys Mwyn’s ‘Siart Amgen 2024’ (Alternative Chart for 2024) on BBC Radio Cymru, the national Welsh language radio station, with their Welsh language nu-metal song ‘COFIA’R ENW’ (REMEMBER THE NAME).

The band’s achievement was the first time in history for a Welsh language nu-metal band to achieve the coveted number one.

Fans can vote for CELAVI from the 7 April (10.00) to 13 April (23:59) on Kerrang! Radio’s website, www.kerrangradio.co.uk.

The two bands with the most votes will make it through to the fi nal, to be judged by a panel of infl uential people from Download Festival, Marshall Records, Kerrang! Radio and Ryan Richards (manager Sleep Token, Those Damn Crows to name a few).

They will choose the winning band. Fans can vote for CELAVI from anywhere in the world.

“Our dream”

Gwion said: “It’s been our dream to play at Download festival and have our songs played on Kerrang! Radio!

“Having been to Download festival over the years, it’s insane to think that we’re a step closer to opening the legendary Avalanche Stage, and to be on the lineup with so many of our favourite bands including Sleep Token, Spiritbox, Korn, Cradle of Filth, Bullet For My Valentine just to name a few! We’re so excited!”

Sarah added: “It’s such an honour to be shortlisted by Kerrang! Radio for this amazing opportunity!

“As an independent band we work so hard, and it’s such an achievement!

“We really hope to make it to the final, and win the competition so that we can perform our Welsh language songs to a huge audience and wave the flag for Welsh language nu-metal – a first for Download Festival!”

CELAVI released their ‘ANIMA’ EP in October, fuelled with the Welsh industrial nu-metallers’ brutal signature riffs, melodic mayhem, and aggressive metalcore anthems, produced by Grammy-nominated producer Romesh Dodangoda (Bring Me The Horizon, Motörhead, Nova Twins, Holding Absence), supported by Help Musicians.

CELAVI worked with Loki Films (Sleep Token, Cradle of Filth, Slipknot, Limp Bizkit) on their fi ery nu-music videos for their sonic mayhem fi lled slap across the face bangers!

Order their new CD or stream their latest music here. Keep up to date with the band at their official website, on social media @wearecelavi and on Spotify.

Vote for CELAVI on Kerrang! Radio’s website, www.kerrangradio.co.uk now.

