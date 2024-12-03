‘Nye’ starring Michael Sheen premieres on National Theatre streaming service

Theatre fans will be thrilled to know that Michael Sheen’s critically acclaimed performance in The National Theatre’s NHS drama, Nye, is now available to stream via National Theatre at Home.

The theatre’s online streaming service has made the production starring the Welsh actor available to rent.

Sheen, who recently appeared in Amazon Prime’s A Very Royal Scandal, shines in this origin story of our National Healthcare System.

Wales Millennium Centre

The play, which recently announced another run at the Wales Millennium Centre in 2025, follows the life of Aneurin ‘Nye’ Bevan as he fought to create the NHS.

From campaigning at the coalfield to leading the battle to create the National Health Service, Aneurin ‘Nye’ Bevan is often referred to as the politician with greatest influence on our country without ever being Prime Minister.

Confronted with death, Nye’s deepest memories lead him on a mind-bending journey back through his life; from childhood to mining underground, Parliament and fights with Churchill in an epic Welsh fantasia.

Audiences across the country are now able to watch the Good Omens star perform in the drama about one of Britain’s proudest achievements.

Written by Tim Price and directed by Rufus Norris, the play is billed as “a surreal and spectacular journey through the life and legacy of the creator of the NHS”.

