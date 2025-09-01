‘Nye’ starring Michael Sheen to return to National Theatre streaming service

Theatre fans will be thrilled to know that Michael Sheen’s critically acclaimed performance in The National Theatre’s NHS drama, Nye, will be available to stream this month via National Theatre at Home.

The theatre’s online streaming service has made the production starring the Welsh actor available to rent once more from September 18.

Sheen, who recently reprised his performance of Aneurin Bevan in the origin story of our National Healthcare System in a sold out run at the Wales Millennium Centre.

Wales Millennium Centre

From campaigning at the coalfield to leading the battle to create the National Health Service, Aneurin ‘Nye’ Bevan is often referred to as the politician with greatest influence on our country without ever being Prime Minister.

Confronted with death, Nye’s deepest memories lead him on a mind-bending journey back through his life; from childhood to mining underground, Parliament and fights with Churchill in an epic Welsh fantasia.

The production was available to watch for a limited time at the end of 2024, but audiences across the country will now able to watch the Good Omens star perform in the drama about one of Britain’s proudest achievements.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Written by Tim Price and directed by Rufus Norris, the play is billed as “a surreal and spectacular journey through the life and legacy of the creator of the NHS”.

To find out more about National Theatre at Home and how you can watch NYE click HERE

MORE: Michael Sheen’s extraordinary gesture as he pays off debts of hundreds of people

Theatre review: Nye by Tim Price, National Theatre at the WMC