Oakwood Theme Park rides are resurrected in France

Much-loved rides from Oakwood Theme Park are being given a second lease of life at a theme park in France.

It was one of Wales’ best loved attractions but after 38 years the theme park in west Wales shut for good last year.

In a statement the owners of the park said Oakwood would not reopen in 2025 due to ongoing pressures on the business.

The closure was confirmed by Aspro Parks, which owned and operated Oakwood, with questions asked about what would happen to the many rides that were a feature of the park.

While Aspro Parks stated that Oakwood’s assets would be repurposed at its other attractions no more details were issued.

Now answers are emerging with several rides heading for French theme park Walygator Sud-Ouest, near Toulouse.

These include the popular rollercoaster Speed: No Limits which will find a new home in the south of France.

The French Theme Park has now revealed the exact site location for Oakwood’s former Speed rollercoaster.

Construction is expected to start in days, meaning the ride’s return is officially underway and set to open later this year.

It’s a new chapter for Pembrokeshire’s famous rides in Europe with Treetops set to be rebuilt at the French theme park next.

Treetops Rollercoaster was a family-friendly steel coaster at Oakwood that ran through the trees

The Oakwood Theme Park closure statement:

“It is with much sadness that we have to announce the immediate closure of Oakwood Theme Park and confirm the park will not open for the 2025 season.

“Following a strategic review of the business, Aspro Parks, owner and operator of Oakwood Theme Park, have reached this difficult decision due to the challenges presented by the current business environment.

“All possible avenues have been explored to avoid the closure, and we fully recognise the impact of the closure on the local community and the loss that will be felt as a result.

“Aspro Parks has invested over £25M since rescuing the park from being at risk of closure in 2008. Most recently, a major refurbishment of Megafobia, the iconic wooden rollercoaster, was completed to great success and acclaim from enthusiasts and fans of the park.

“Despite the ongoing investment, visitor numbers have declined, and the financial performance of the park has suffered, making further investment unsustainable.

“The unrelenting economic challenges ahead, increases in costs affecting all areas of the operation from ride parts to electricity costs, food and beverage inflation, increases in NLW, and changes to national insurance thresholds have all impacted the decision.

“We are aware that Oakwood has been a much-loved destination for generations and a rite of passage for many young visitors. It is for this reason we feel such a sense of sadness.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the dedication and commitment of our team members past and present, suppliers and contractors who have loyally supported us and, of course, all those that have visited Oakwood Theme Park over the years. We are sincerely grateful.

“Thank you for making Oakwood Theme Park a special place.”

Aspro Parks Group added: ‘In the entire history of Aspro we have never closed any park or attraction. We, and our dedicated team of staff, have strived to overcome numerous challenges to continue to bring joy to families and visitors across the region and country. Unfortunately, we could no longer see a sustainable way forward and will seek to improve our other parks using the assets and, where possible, team elsewhere.”

Oakwood Theme Park, originally a family-run attraction, grew into Wales’ premier theme park, known for its thrilling rides and family-friendly attractions. It gained national recognition in 1996 with the launch of Megafobia, a world-class wooden rollercoaster that earned international acclaim and cemented the park’s reputation as a must-visit destination.

In 2008, Oakwood faced financial uncertainty but was rescued by Aspro Parks, a European leisure group that invested over £25 million into the park. This included the recent refurbishment of Megafobia, which was widely praised by rollercoaster enthusiasts. However, despite these efforts, declining visitor numbers and increasing operational costs made it financially unviable to continue.