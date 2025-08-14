Oasis and Blur are coming to Wales next year

The great Oasis vs Blur Britpop war of the mid-90s is set to be reignited in Wales next year.

The infamous chart showdown known as the ‘Battle of Britpop’, was a period of intense rivalry between the two British bands in the mid-1990s, framed as Northerners Oasis v Southerners Blur, when both outfits released singles on the same day in August 1995.

While Blur’s ‘Country House’ outsold Oasis’ ‘Roll With It’ that week, Oasis achieved greater commercial success in the long run with their album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?.

Blur may have won the battle but Oasis won the war.

Now, 2026 will be the year when we get to see the two legendary bands taking to the stage at an iconic Welsh venue.

Just as Oasis kicked off their all-conquering UK tour with two unforgettable nights at The Principality Stadium in Cardiff, a new theatre show about the Britpop battle is to receive its world premiere in the Welsh capital, prior to its West End run.

‘The Battle’ which is coming to the Wales Millennium Centre will star Gavin and Stacey’s Mathew Horne as the music industry executive who kicked off the race to No 1. between the two bands.

The synopsis for the show, which is written by John Niven and directed by Matthew Dunster, reads:

London, 1995. Two of the country’s biggest bands release singles on the same day, commencing the battle of Britpop.

On one side, clean-cut, art-school intellectuals from the South. On the other: raw and unapologetic lads from the North. Rivalries flare, friendships fracture and at the centre of it all a mania that would define an era – were you Blur or Oasis?

From the chaos of the Brit Awards to the infamous chart war, The Battle is a wickedly funny dive into one of the greatest rivalries in rock history. Featuring legendary personalities and unforgettable clashes, it was never just about the music, but power, pride, and uncontrollable competitiveness.

Expect filthy language and razor-sharp dialogue in this cut-throat new comedy that puts you right at the heart of the feuding, the fame, and the fallout.

Get ready to roll with it.

The Battle is at the Wales Millennium Centre from 8 April to 2 May.

