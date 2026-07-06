Oasis bassist teams up with Welsh alternative rock band Trampolene for new single

Amelia Jones

Swansea four-piece TRAMPOLENE have shared a remix of their track ‘Storm Heaven’ by Ride guitarist and songwriter and Oasis bassist Andy Bell (aka GLOK).

With Jack Jones on vocals/guitar, Wayne Thomas on bass/vocals, Lee Thomas on guitar and Mr Williams on drums & cartwheels, TRAMPOLENE have made a big name for themselves.

TRAMPOLENE have released four albums : ‘Swansea To Hornsey’ (‎2017); the double album ’Pick A Pocket or Two’ (‎2018); and two Official Independent Album Breakers No. 1’s and top 10 Independent Chart albums ’Love No Less Than A Queen’ (2021) and ‘Rules of Love & War’ (2023).

They just finished up their tour of south Wales venues, including: Afan Ales in Port Talbot, Black Cat Bridgend, Clwb Ifor Bach in Cardiff and Swansea Bunkhouse.

Oasis’ Andy Bell says of this remix: “Jack’s spoken word on ‘Storm Heaven’ was the catalyst for me choosing this track to work on. I wanted to set his marvellous speaking voice against an electronic setting, and this was a remix which came together easily and pretty quickly, which is always a good sign.”

Jack Jones: “Storm Heaven’ has always meant a great deal to me because it was inspired by something my grandfather used to say before he passed away. That made trusting someone else with it feel significant, but Andy was the perfect person. I’ve admired his music for years, and he found something in the song that even I hadn’t heard before. He kept the heart of the original while opening it up into something completely new. It feels like discovering the song all over again.”

Jack Jones also moonlights as guitarist with Peter Doherty’s touring band and in 2024 released his self-titled debut solo album and second book, Tour Diaries Vol.1.

TRAMPOLENE’s live stalwart ‘Storm Heaven’ was first released in 2017 on their debut album Swansea To Hornsey. Lyrically, it appears to be a reflection by frontman Jack Jones on Trampolene’s story: one of merciful, virtuous devotion to their artistry and to each other as a group. With its taut, evocative stanzas, Jones walks the trail blazed by the late, great fellow Swansea poet Dylan Thomas.

TRAMPOLENE have been busy the past few months, with a headline tour of France, Wales and North West England, plus Inspiral Carpets, Ocean Colour Scene, Babyshambles and Public Image Ltd supports.

In autumn and winter, after their summer festivals and Moto Grand Prix show, they will tour with Republica, again with Ocean Colour Scene and Happy Mondays. TRAMPOLENE are no strangers to some of music’s biggest stages having previously opened for the likes of Liam Gallagher and The Libertines in their build to becoming a formidable headline act in their own right.

Y0u can find tickets to their upcoming tour here.