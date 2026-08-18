Oasis release trailer for reunion tour movie featuring Cardiff footage

David Owens

Oasis have released details of their hugely-anticipated documentary following the band on last year’s reunion tour, which will be released next month.

Opening in cinemas worldwide on September 9, ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ is created by BAFTA and Oscar-nominated writer, producer and director Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, A Thousand Blows) and directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace (Shut Up And Play The Hits, Meet Me In The Bathroom).

The documentary charts Liam and Noel Gallagher’s triumphant reunion tour Oasis Live ’25 which kicked off over two nights at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff in July last year – one of the most anticipated rock ’n’ roll comebacks in music history.

Footage from the opening Welsh shows feature heavily in the trailer for the film, which is said to be an unapologetically uplifting account of arguably the biggest musical event of 2025, capturing the experience and emotions of the band and their fans across the world.

The unique perspective includes rehearsal, backstage and onstage access as well as the first joint interviews with Noel and Liam in over 25 years. Alongside the band’s sold-out world tour, the film also explores the profound emotional impact of this phenomenal global cultural moment and what their music means to audiences and generations worldwide.

"One of the biggest moments of our lives.”

The official trailer for ‘Oasis: Don’t Look Back In Anger’ is out now.

In cinemas and IMAX from September 9th. pic.twitter.com/0l0z1OPhfZ — Oasis (@oasis) August 18, 2026

Steven Knight said of the film: “I genuinely cannot wait for the world to see this film. I believe it captures the spirit and emotion of a global cultural moment and does justice to the wit and genius of two exceptional people.

“I wanted to tell the story of the brothers and the band, but just as important, the story of the fans whose lives the music has touched and sometimes changed forever.

“It is also the story of how music and songwriting can unite generations, cultures, countries and in a time of spite and division, give us all some reason to hope.”

Featuring unprecedented access and never-before-seen footage, the film is a magna studios production, presented by Sony Music Vision in association with Sony Music Entertainment UK.

Booking is now open for the movie at cinemas in the UK

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