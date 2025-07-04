Oasis return! The image 16 years in the making

The guns fell silent. The stars aligned. The great wait was over.

After 16 years Oasis were back.

The Manc legends kickstarted their long-awaited worldwide reunion tour in Cardiff on Friday evening – and everyone was mad for it!

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher performed together for the first time since their dramatic split in 2009, when they appeared at the Welsh capital’s Principality Stadium.

The brothers announced the Oasis Live ‘25 tour last August, starting with two dates in Cardiff on Friday and Saturday, before heading across the UK and Ireland.

Doors opened at 5pm, with Cast and the Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft in support.

Former members of Oasis also made a return, with Andy Bell on bass, and Gem Archer and Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs on guitars.

The build up to the long-awaited show has been tantalising. Noel was spotted getting off the train in Cardiff on Tuesday, while a drone display spelling out the band’s name could be seen over the stadium on Wednesday.

Fans across the city also heard what they believe to be rehearsals in the Principality throughout the week.

Backstage brawl

The reunion announcement came 15 years after Noel quit the Britpop band, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer,” following a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

While fans have been pleading for the group to reunite since they disbanded, website issues and controversial dynamic pricing brought outrage, with many failing to secure a spot.

After tickets for the UK and Ireland shows went on sale last year, some standard tickets appeared to have jumped from £148 to £355.

The controversy prompted the Government and the UK’s competition watchdog to pledge to look at the use of dynamic pricing.

Tour movie

Following Cardiff, Oasis will visit Manchester’s Heaton Park, London’s Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park throughout July, August and September.

The group will then head to Japan, South Korea, South America, Australia and North America.

A movie, produced by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, is being made in conjunction with the reunion tour.

