Oasis star coming to Wales for one night only

Stories, scandals and chat about songs from the early days of Oasis are promised when one of the original members of the Britpop legends pays a visit to Wales.

Founding member of the group, drummer Tony McCarroll is heading to Cardiff less than a week before Oasis make their hugely-anticipated return to the stage, with the first gigs of their reunion tour taking place at the Principality Stadium on July 4 and 5.

McCarroll, was the originals sticksman with the Britpop legends for the band’s debut album Definitely Maybe, Whatever and Oasis’ first Number 1 single Some Might Say as the Mancunian rocketed to stardom.

An Audience with Tony McCarroll will be staged at Beefy’s at The Butcher’s Arms in the Welsh Capital on Saturday, 28th June.

Two sessions at 5pm and 8pm as part of the comedy club’s increasingly popular Q&As will take place – and organisers say: ‘Expect a show filled with incredible stories, insight into the early days of the band and chat about your favourite early Oasis songs.

‘What better time to have this cracker of a show than just six days before the reunion tour starts in Cardiff.

‘This show will obviously sell fast – don’t miss out!’

The drummer who parted ways with the band after a falling out with Noel Gallagher recently gave his thoughts on the Oasis reunion in a heartfelt statement posted on his website.

He wrote: “2025 is shaping up alright, isn’t it?! Almost a lifetime ago, a few Burnage lads got together and created something special. Something that time can never out date. The start of a wave that’s evidently still rolling for the last real band before the world changed.

“Oasis captured the time and minds of the people; we were the same as them and they felt it. The connection. Over the last year or two, I’ve noticed something new in the gig and QnA crowds…. youth. The circle has started again lads. A new generation ready to start a journey of listening.

“I’m a bit jealous of that blank canvas they’re about to start on. In these times, these boys coming back as one, will help a lot more of our younger generation than we could even guess. So, I’d like to put these words out there directly in 2025. ‘Lads, the world is excited to see this, it’s all people are talking about. The time ‘feels’ right, I can’t wait to see how it all goes down. Liam, Noel, Bone, Gem…. (I better stop there as I’m not sure who else is confirmed but it better involve Andy!) – Good luck with everything and don’t forget to stop and take it in!… If the drummer fancies a stage partner for Supersonic at Heaton Park, give us a buzz 😉 What we started back in The Boardwalk days, has become this. Be proud. I fuckin am! Enjoy it. Tony Mc X”

The Tony McCarroll Q&A is parts of a series of storytelling events lined which will also include former Liverpool and West Ham star Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock and Wales rugby legend Scott Quinnell.

Beefy’s has become a hugely successful comedy club in Wales attracting some of the biggest names in comedy to the pub in the Rhiwbina area of the city.

To find out more and to book tickets for the Tony McCarroll Q&A and all shows click HERE

