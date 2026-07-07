Oasis-themed bar opens in Wales with unveiling of Liam and Noel mural

Nation.Cymru staff

Some might say there’s a new bar in Wales that’s set to go Supersonic.

The new Oasis-themed Supersonic bar in Wrexham enjoyed a ‘biblical’ opening weekend in the city centre.

The bar, opened at the former Ted’s Bar site at 36 High Street, is a tribute to the indie rock legends, run by Maisie Ansloos, alongside her dad Marcus, who has run several venues in the Wrexham area over the years including The Midland, the Con’s Club in Ruabon and The Cefn Club in Cefn Mawr.

Having also been in charge of Ted’s Bar, the family has now transformed the venue into a tribute to the rock ‘n’ roll legends.

Supersonic’s opening night on the weekend was packed with Oasis fans with tribute bands Stella Supernova and No Gallaghers’ High Flying Birds performing a selection of Oasis and Noel Gallagher’s greatest hits.

The inside and outside of the venue is decorated with Oasis-related artwork and a mural of Liam and Noel Gallagher – created by renowned Wrexham artist Liam Stokes-Massey has appeared on a (Wonder)wall at the venue.

The artwork of the Gallagher brothers shows them both now and back in their Britpop heyday.

Artist Liam (aka Pencilcraftsman) posted a video of the creation of the mural on Instagram soundtracked by Oasis’ D’You Know What I Mean?

He wrote: Oasis mural of Liam and Noel Gallagher at @supersonicwxm.

I had Be Here Now as a kid, so had to use this absolute banger of an opening track.

Thanks to the team for asking me to do this!

Reacting to their opening night the Supersonic team wrote: Well, what a BIBLICAL opening weekend. We could not be happier with or more grateful for how it turned out.

A special thank you to our fantastic team behind the scenes, who came together and put all hands on deck to make this place what it is. From the early morning starts, to helping out here there and everywhere – it’s been manic!

Thank you to the incredible Stella supernova and No Gallaghers’ High Flying Birds for lighting up our opening weekend, and to Pencilcraftsman for the celestial mural outside.

And last, but certainly not least… thank YOU, Wrexham, for bringing it on down and feeling SUPERSONIC with us.

Wrexham, we can officially say that you are ROCK ‘N ROLL STARS