Oasis to play shows in Cardiff according to ‘leaked’ image

The rumour mill has swung into overdrive during the last 24 hours since Liam and Noel Gallagher heightened speculation that an Oasis reunion could finally be on the horizon – with the brothers teasing a band announcement could be made on Tuesday.

A short clip of a sign in the style of the Oasis logo was shared to both of their Instagram accounts on Sunday night, as well as on the official Oasis page.

The black sign had had the date “27.08.24” written in the middle before it flickered and changed to read “8am”.

Fans of the Manchester rock band have pleaded with the brothers to regroup since they disbanded in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

During Liam’s headline Reading Festival set on Sunday evening, he dedicated the Oasis track Half The World Away to his estranged brother Noel and later their hit Cigarettes & Alcohol to people who he said hate the rock band.

At the end of the gig, the same clip teasing Tuesday’s date was shown on the stage’s main screens.

On Monday evening the rumour mill was a cranked up a notch when images purporting to show an itinerary of UK shows scheduled for next summer started to appear on social media platforms like Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

In one image, Cardiff appears to be the destination that the band will launch their run of UK stadium shows, with dates pencilled in for Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6, 2025.

The image also lists shows at Heaton Park in Manchester, Wembley Stadium in London, Murrayfield in Edinburgh and Croke Park in Dublin, before the band head for a run of international dates.

Of course, we must stress that this is just a rumour and we are not able to confirm the veracity of the image, but we’d love if it were true.

I guess we will find out one way or the other tomorrow morning at 8am!

(Click the image below to see the full rumoured dates)

Oasis Reunion: This photo came out that was deleted shortly after, I don't know if it's true, but it seems real, for now nothing from South America pic.twitter.com/kXjpsSqZuH — Maxi (@MaxiGonzalez_23) August 26, 2024

The Principality Stadium has long been a destination for the biggest names in music. Billy Joel recently played his only European show in the Welsh capital, while this summer has seen huge concerts by Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, Pink and Foo Fighters.

The venue was also the destination for Madonna to launch her Sticky and Sweet world tour at the stadium back in 2008.

Oasis reunion rumours have circulated over the years but intensified recently amid the apparent thawing in the feud between the pair.

A report in The Sunday Times cited industry insiders who claimed the brothers were set to perform a string of gigs next year, including shows at London’s Wembley Stadium and Manchester’s Heaton Park.

There is also speculation that a Glastonbury headline slot could be in the works.

Liam fuelled the rumours by offering some tongue-in-check responses to fans who flooded him with messages on social media asking for confirmation.

After The Times posted the article on X, formerly Twitter, a fan said Heaton Park is a “terrible venue for concerts”, with Liam responding: “See you down the front.”

When another asked when the reunion dates will be announced, he replied: “Next Friday.”

The rocker also tweeted on Sunday morning that he “never did like that word FORMER”.

It comes as the band’s classic debut album Definitely Maybe is set to mark its 30th anniversary this week with a special edition release.

Liam has been touring the UK this summer on his Definitely Maybe tour to celebrate the 30 years since its release in 1994.

Noel has been notably absent from the concerts but during a show in Cardiff, Liam made a point of dedicating Half The World Away to his “little brother”, saying he is “still playing hard to get”.

Liam also played a host of Oasis hits during his headline performance at Leeds Festival on Friday night.

Fans were also surprised to hear Noel pay Liam a string of compliments in an interview released last week with music journalist John Robb at Manchester’s Sifters Records in honour of the album’s 30th anniversary.

Reflecting on Liam’s performance on a number of their hits, Noel said: “It’s the delivery or the tone of his voice and the attitude.

“I don’t have the same attitude as him.”

He also jokingly compared Liam’s voice to “10 shots of tequila on a Friday night” and his as “half a Guinness on a Tuesday”.

Formed in 1991, the Britpop group rose to fame with hits like Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back In Anger and Stop Crying Your Heart Out.

They went on to become arguably one of the biggest bands in British music history before their break-up in 2009.

The brothers went on to have successful separate careers, with Noel fronting the group Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

ALL WILL BE REVEALED AT 8AM ON TUESDAY MORNING!

