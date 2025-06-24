Official Oasis Live ‘25 fan store to launch in Cardiff

Ahead of the sold-out Oasis world tour, the official Oasis Live ‘25 Fan Stores featuring exclusive merchandise are set to launch across the UK, with the second one opening this Thursday (26 June) in Cardiff.

Featuring a range of official Live 25 merchandise, including exclusive brand collaborations and limited-editions – the stores are set to perfectly complement the eagerly awaited Oasis live experience this summer.

The second space to launch will be at St David’s Cardiff, in what will be a series of stores landing across the UK and Ireland. Launching in store and online will be the official Oasis Live ‘25 merchandise collection featuring menswear, womenswear, children’s wear and accessories – including tees, hoodies, jackets and more. There is even a fashion collaboration with the newly announced ‘adidas Originals x Oasis’ collection stocked in store.

Exclusives

Unavailable anywhere else, exclusive tees will feature graphics using Oasis album and single artwork including ‘Definitely Maybe’, ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?’, ‘Wonderwall’, ‘Supersonic’ and more. Also available will be exclusive tour edition coloured vinyl formats of the Oasis catalogue with exclusive Live ’25 print, so fans can add to their Oasis collection of music.

As well as Cardiff, the fan stores are hitting cities across the UK and Ireland including Manchester, London, Edinburgh, Dublin and Birmingham, with Cardiff being the second opening from 26 June-6 July.

Ever since the announcement of the comeback tour, the response from all corners of the globe has been nothing short of staggering.

With stadium dates selling out in record time and additional shows added to meet the massive demand, the official fan stores across the country will enrich the overall fan experience.

So, whether you’re in the crowd singing back every word of the band’s set full of wall-to-wall classics or looking to soak up the experience from wherever you are, there will be something for everyone.

Cardiff store

As one of the most successful British bands of all time, Oasis have sold more than 75 million albums worldwide so far and landed eight UK No.1 albums before they split in 2009. After years of speculation, the band recently announced their long awaited comeback with a series of stadium shows across the UK, Ireland, North America, Asia, Australia and South America in 2025.

The Cardiff store is open from 26 June, with walk-ins welcomed. The shop will be open weekdays 10am-8pm, Saturdays 10am-7pm and Sundays 11am-5pm.

More details of the other store locations and open dates will be revealed later. Stay tuned for more updates and head to oasisinet.com for more information.

