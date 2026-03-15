Oh yes it is! UK Pantomime Award nomination for Welsh dame

A Welsh theatre is celebrating after its very own pantomime dame was named among the nominees for the 2026 UK Pantomime Awards.

The UK Pantomime Association announced the shortlist for the awards on Thursday (12 March), with Carmarthenshire-born dame Steve Elias making the list.

Actor, director and choreographer Steve, who delighted Lyric Theatre audiences as Dame Dolly Mixture in Snow White and as Dame Sylvia Scrub-it in Beauty and the Beast, has been nominated for the Best Dame award.

The Stanley Baxter Award for Best Dame, sponsored by John Good, is one of the most hotly contested categories in the ceremony, and Steve is the only Welsh dame to be nominated this year.

Following the announcement, Steve said: “What an honour and privilege it is to come back home to the Lyric Theatre and then be nominated amongst some of the best dames in the country!

“In a relatively short space of time, the Lyric have created an annual Christmas pantomime tradition with great production values and performances which the audiences are clearly loving.

“I’m thrilled to say Carmarthen and Theatrau Sir Gâr can wave its flag and proudly stake its claim with delivering one of the best pantomime productions in Wales!”

Steve brings a wealth of experience to the Lyric’s stage. His career highlights include being part of the original company of Billy Elliot, where he created the role of Mr Braithwaite, and performing alongside Patrick Swayze in the awardwinning production of Guys and Dolls at London’s Piccadilly Theatre.

Last year he played Mr Watkins in the sellout revival of Victoria Wood’s Acorn Antiques, and he also made his New York Off-Broadway debut as a director with his acclaimed production of Caitlin.

The Pantomime Awards 2026 celebrate the talent, craftsmanship, passion and dedication of the creative teams, production crews and performers who work to bring pantomime experiences to audiences across the UK.

The star-studded event will take place on Sunday 19 April at Wycombe Swan, staged in partnership with Trafalgar Entertainment and ATG Entertainment.

As well as prepping for the awards ceremony, Steve is already looking ahead to this year’s pantomime season at the Lyric.

He shared more exciting news: “I’m looking forward to donning my wigs and frocks this year in Dick Whittington, which I’m positive will be a thighslapping… ‘he’s behind you!’… ‘oh no he isn’t!’ spectacle for all the family.”

The Lyric Theatre pantomime has been produced inhouse by Carmarthenshire Council’s Theatrau Sir Gâr team for the past three years, with support from leading UK pantomime producer Imagine Theatre.

This year’s festive production, Dick Whittington (December 2026), will once again be produced by Theatrau Sir Gâr and supported by Imagine Theatre. Tickets are available now via their site.