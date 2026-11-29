Brenda Squires

My journey as a novelist began in earnest when against common sense and prudence, we bought the burnt-out mansion of Rhosygilwen in Pembrokeshire. This was back in the late nineties. Exploring some of the musty, unused rooms, I came across a carrier bag full of letters. The then-owner said they belonged to the house. I restrained myself from taking the bag away but so looked forward to reading the contents. Imagine my horror when he later told me he had burnt the lot because they were too personal! I was longing to find out about the house, its former residents, its stories and connections with the area. What was left behind, though were photos, and a portrait of a rather haughty-looking woman, Miss Rita Morgan Richardson. I later heard stories about her: how she had forsaken her fiancé at the altar, that she had always shown concern for the needy, and that she had taken off to London to drive ambulances in the Blitz.

And so began the seeds of my first published novel, Landsker. It tells the tale of Rhiannon; born to privilege but orphaned at a young age, she is engaged to David, her childhood sweetheart. But something is not quite right. She feels the pull of wider, stronger currents and is eventually swept off a predictable path as she becomes involved with Max Dienst, a stranger from Germany. Through him she is caught up in the issues of the day. It is 1926. The General Strike is underway. In London, she becomes involved in the struggle. Torn between loyalties, she must find her own path in life. My second novel traces her travels and further involvement with Max and European politics. He is a journalist and asked to report in Germany at a time of crisis in 1932–3. The book, The Love of Geli Raubal, published by Parthian Books, has elements of both romance and political intrigue.

Moving on, I have just completed a trilogy: The Eatons, which tracks the lives of Mo and Derek Eaton. We first meet them in Wayward Daughter. In the vibrant arts scene of 1920s London, promise beckons: the world, cracked open by the First World War, offers glittering opportunities, but the hazards are great, especially for those unschooled in the laws of class and gender. Mo Dobson, a young woman of talent and intensity, longs to sing and make her mark. She also longs for love. Derek Eaton is driven to paint, come what may. There are secrets in Mo’s family which will turn her life upside down. When Mo and Derek embark on a passionate relationship, it takes them to Paris, the bohemian cafes of London and the brink of despair.

In book two of the trilogy, Exiles in Paris, we meet them again and follow their roller-coaster lives. Many are driven by war or persecution from their homeland. Some choose exile for artistic reasons. In Paris, in the late Twenties there were many exiles. Derek finds his spiritual home on the Left Bank and becomes involved with Russian émigré artists, particularly the enigmatic Tanya, while Mo reinvents herself as a cabaret singer at Scheherazade, a night club run by the urbane Anton Lensky. The couple are caught up in the glamour and excitement of the city’s nightlife and its cutting-edge arts’ scene. But there is a dark underside to the City of Light. Stalin’s secret agents are lurking in the shadows, and Mo is haunted by an unresolved mystery from her past.

The last of the trilogy, which comes out in December, is A Distant Call. Time has moved on. We are still in France. It is 1936. Derek is a successful painter. His Parisian cityscapes sell well to foreign collectors but leave him cold. Mo is a cabaret singer at a nightclub in Montparnasse, burying her private grief under a compelling stage presence. Their long, passionate marriage is under strain. A move to the idyllic Côte d’Azur promises renewal: space for Derek to create more politically engaged art, respite for Mo, and new career opportunities and perhaps a chance for them to move forward.

Despite the beauty of the south and the sensuality of summer nights spent at jazz

concerts with the glamorous Riviera set, new challenges loom on the horizon. All around

them artists and exiles, drunk on competing ideologies, are pulled into the conflicts

reshaping Europe. As the Spanish Civil War sends out its distant call to a generation of

disenchanted young men, Derek and Mo must confront not only the continent’s gathering

storm, but cracks within their own relationship.

As you can see from the summaries of my books to date, I am interested in placing my characters in the throes of the world around them: divisions in society, the changing role of women, conflicts between personal happiness and wider change, the struggle between earning a living and expressing oneself through art. I love to explore these tensions. My characters are flawed, very human, and trying in their own way to make sense of what life throws at them.

As someone who was born and lived most of her life in London, coming to live in Wales was a major shift. The open spaces, the stunning wild sea and landscape, the local vibrant and continuous culture of music, song and poetry came together in me as an awakening. It connected me to my Irish heritage in ways I hadn’t expected. It set me free – to explore the world of memory and imagination, to dare dip into the well of my creativity as I never had before. I took up painting. I found the solitude and leisure to fashion stories and run with them. I found groups of like-minded generous and supportive artists, authors, and poets. In short, it became fertile ground for me as a writer. At the same time, travelling extensively and even to this day toing and froing between London and West Wales provide a means of stepping outside of myself, which is invaluable in gaining wider perspectives.

A Distant Call is the third and final novel in The Eatons trilogy, due to be released on 1 December, 2026. Purchase Brenda Squires’ works here.