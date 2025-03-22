On being a writer in Wales: Malachy Edwards

Malachy Edwards

How did I, a boy from an English speaking home in Ffynnon Taf become a Welsh language writer based in Ynys Môn? It’s a long story!

When I was invited to write this piece I was asked to set out my Welsh language journey from attending Welsh Medium Education in Rhondda Cynon Taf to publishing my debut memoir, Y Delyn Aur in 2023.

Reflecting upon my language journey I am struck how my Taith Iaith is inextricably bound with my wider family’s relationship with and reclamation of our national language. Fluent today, my Taith Iaith begins with my father, Christopher’s commitment to learn Cymraeg.

When Dad was born in 1957, the Welsh language in his family was hanging by a thread. The 19th century family Beibl attested that his Treforgan ancestors on his father’s side were fluent Welsh speakers, but as was the story across huge swathes of early 20th century south and east Wales, the language wasn’t transmitted.

Called up

‘The thread’ was my father’s maternal grandfather, Gwilym Jones who was raised a Welsh speaker in Ynys-y-bwl. As a reservist soldier, he was called up for war in 1939, and spent his children’s formative years with the Cheshire regiment serving in North Africa and Italy, and even though he loved to sing the old hymns and watch the Eisteddfod on television, he failed to transmit the language to his daughter, my grandmother.

My paternal grandfather was in the RAF and the family would be posted to whatever part of the globe his service was required and as I relay in my memoir, Y Delyn Aur, my father’s Damascus moment arrived upon discovering a Teach Yourself Welsh book as a teenage student whilst browsing his local library in Hong Kong!

Both librarians, my parents met in Fulham library and I was born in Hammersmith. Through the 1980s my father attended Welsh language lessons, off and on, at the London Welsh Centre and City Lit, and was determined for me to receive Welsh language education.

I briefly attended meithrin at the London Welsh school, but after much discussion we moved from West London to Ffynnon Taf where I attended the local Welsh medium school, Ysgol Gynradd Gwaelod-y-Gwaelod. From there, I went on to Ysgol Gyfun Rhydfelen and in my last year of school, completed my A-Levels at the then newly built (and renamed), Ysgol Gyfun Garth Olwg.

Pobl y Cwm

Although my father was an enthusiastic Welsh learner, English was the language of the home; the only occasion we would watch S4C was at my mother’s behest (the non-Welsh speaker) on Sunday so she could follow Pobl y Cwm with subtitles! I didn’t tune into Radio Cymru, didn’t read Welsh novels and on a whole, was strangely unaware of the vibrant Welsh language culture that existed outside the classroom.

Attending Aberystwyth University, and living at Pantycelyn, was a turning point as I became more exposed to students for whom Gwnewch Popeth yn y Gymraeg (do everything in Welsh) was a way of life.

It was also in Aberystwyth that I met my wife, Celyn for whom Welsh is her mother tongue.

To begin with, the language of our relationship was English – because it was more comfortable for me.

However as graduation loomed, I had a nagging sense that I needed to make the switch. I told Celyn that I wanted the language of our relationship to be Welsh – and that’s what happened. At first, it felt uncomfortable to only speak Welsh together, but this eased with time.

While I was a postgraduate student at Bristol University I became interested in writing. I deliberated about what language to use creatively as my English language skills were much stronger then.

I began reading Welsh literature, which boasts one of the oldest continuous literary traditions in Europe.

Resistance

As I explored the works available to me, I recognised the spirit of resistance woven through the texts – an ethos that resonated with my own anti-imperial sympathies. I felt confident that, with perseverance and determination, I could make my mark as a Welsh language writer, and so, I threw my lot in with it.

The language has enriched my life and broadened and deepened my understanding and feeling for Cymru. Today, my wife and I have three children, the language of our home is Welsh, we live in a Welsh speaking community in Ynys Môn, I write in Welsh and I have occasion to use Welsh professionally.

The Welsh language in my family today is in a stronger position than when my father was born in 1957. Cymraeg belongs to us all and I feel encouraged about her future prospects and if you are a learner reading this, I hope that your Cymraeg journey will be as satisfying for you as it has been for me.

Ymlaen!

