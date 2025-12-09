‘Once in a lifetime’ culinary event set to take place in Wales

A “once in a lifetime” global culinary event will be hosted in Wales next spring.

The 41st Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2026, themed ‘Pasture, Passion, Plate’, will be hosted by the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW) at ICC Wales, Newport from May 16-19, 2026.

Founded at the Sorbonne by Auguste Escoffier, The World Association of Chefs’ Societies, known as Worldchefs, is a network of 110 chef associations worldwide.

Over its 96 years of history, Worldchefs Congress & Expo has been organized in 39 cities around the globe – but 2026 will mark the first time the event has been held in any part of the United Kingdom.

Businesses connected to the hospitality industry in Wales are being urged to support the event, with CAW President, Arwyn Watkins, saying: “If a business is interested in exporting and finding new markets within Great Britian in the food service sector, then this is the event to attend in 2026.

“It’s an opportunity for Wales to take centre stage across Worldchefs’ 110 member countries. More than 800 delegates from around the globe will be in attendance with 60% of the delegates identified as buyers and influencers within their own country.”

CAW Ambassador and founder of Cygnet Gin, Katherine Jenkins, will perform at the opening ceremony of the congress.

The event also includes the Global Chef Challenge Final in four categories – pastry, senior chef, vegan chef and junior chef – with Wales having a chef in each final.

The CAW has received considerable support from the other Home Nations organisations – The British Culinary Federation, Federation of Chefs Scotland and The Panel of Chefs Ireland – to host the event.

On 17 May, during the congress, the Home Nations will come together to host a charity dinner in which each country will prepare a course on the four-course menu.

The dinner will raise funds for The Burnt Chef Project and Hospitality Action.

Mr Watkins said: “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for chefs, businesses and governments to get involved in what I believe is the only global event being held in Wales next year,

“A global event of this magnitude provides a fantastic platform for Wales to showcase its food, drink, hospitality and tourism industries. We are bringing together the best businesses in Wales to partner with us.

“We must ensure that this is an event that showcases all that Wales has to offer to the world and give all delegates a real sense of place when they arrive in May 2026. We aim to deliver a legacy that supports the ambition of Wales on the world stage, not only making memories but also business partnerships that will support the Welsh economy.”

Businesses interested in exhibiting should visit the Culinary Association of Wales website here.