One of Britain’s biggest comedians adds new Cardiff dates to his record-breaking tour

Amelia Jones

A much-loved comedian has announced a string of new tour dates, with a Cardiff show among the latest additions.

Peter Kay has added special dates to the end of his Final Live Shows for Charity, which will see him come to the Utilita Arena on 6 September.

Kay is one of Britain’s best-known comedians, rising to fame through his observational stand-up comedy before creating and starring in hit sitcoms including Phoenix Nights and Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere. He also wrote and starred in Peter Kay’s Car Share, which became one of the BBC’s most popular comedy series.

In 2017, Kay announced that he was stepping away from the public eye and cancelled a planned stand-up tour, citing unforeseen family circumstances. He later returned to the stage in 2022 with his Better Late Than Never tour, marking his first major stand-up tour in more than a decade.

His current Final Live Shows for Charity tour has seen him return to live comedy, with proceeds going towards charitable causes.

The special dates will take place over four weekends, this autumn. It will feature both evening and matinee performances to generate even more funds for charity.

Peter Kay said: “It’s been an incredible four-year tour. I’ve absolutely loved it. If doing a few more shows can help raise money for these overlooked and sadly underfunded charities, then that’s the least I can do.”

Profits from the show will be donated to: UK Mitochondrial disease charity The Lily Foundation, Cancer care charity Maggie’s, and Brain cancer research charity The Be More Laura Foundation.

He will play Cardiff on September 6; Hull on October 10; Brighton on November 13 and 14 and end the tour with two shows at Blackpool Opera House on Saturday, November 21.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am this Friday.

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