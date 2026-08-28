One of Europe’s oldest fairs returns to south Wales with new attractions

Nation.Cymru Staff

One of Wales’ most historic and celebrated events is returning this September, bringing five days of family fun and a new exhibition.

Neath Great Fair, now in its 746th year, is recognised as one of the oldest and most prestigious chartered fairs in Wales and Europe.

The fair consists of two main attractions: a street fair from 9 – 12 September in the town centre, and a funfair from 9 – 13 September on Milland Road.

Visitors can explore a mix of stalls offering clothing, crafts, accessories, homeware and mystery parcels, as well as a selection of food and drink, including traditional hog roasts, Mexican dishes, freshly made churros and brownies.

The 2026 fair will also feature new attractions, like the miniature fairground exhibition on Saturday 12 September at Neath Library.

The exhibition will feature a selection of working miniature fairground rides. The detailed models, complete with realistic lighting, movement and remarkable craftsmanship, are almost identical to their full-sized counterparts.

With support from The Showmen’s Guild, the exhibition will also feature a collection of classic fairground memorabilia, providing unique viewing for enthusiasts, photographers and anyone interested in fairground heritage.

Visitors can also explore the story behind Neath Great Fair from 25 August to 12 September, as Neath Library is hosting a special exhibition about the fair’s 700-year history.

Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing, Cllr Cen Phillips said: “We’re excited to welcome the return of the iconic Neath Great Fair for its 746th year.

“What makes this event so special is how the organisers can celebrate its tradition whilst also introducing innovative ways to entertain, such as this year’s new miniature fairground exhibition.

“The fair draws traders and visitors from across the County, the region and even across Europe, bringing a fantastic atmosphere and supporting local businesses.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone for what’s sure to be another fun and successful event.”

Street fair stalls will be open from 9am until 10pm from Wednesday to Saturday, while funfair rides will run from 6pm to 10pm on Wednesday and Thursday, 4pm to 10pm on Friday, and midday to 8pm over the weekend.

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