One of punk’s biggest names cancels show in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

He is one of punk rock’s most distinctive voices and faces who was due to bring his band to Wales for an eagerly awaited show.

However, a statement has now been issued announcing the cancellation of the gig in the Welsh capital.

The pioneering post punk outfit Public Image Ltd led by the legendary ex-Sex Pistols’ frontman John Lydon, were due to bring their acclaimed This Is Not The Last Tour to Cardiff’s Tramshed on Thursday 16th July 2026.

However, a message posted to their Facebook page has revealed the gig has been cancelled due to ‘scheduling issues’.

The post read: ‘Due to scheduling issues, the Cardiff show on July 16th has been cancelled. PiL would like to apologise to everyone who had bought tickets. Hopefully we will see you again soon Cardiff.’

The date was due to form part of the band’s newly extended global run, following the momentum of their 2023 album End of World.

Formed by Lydon after Sex Pistols, PiL reshaped the musical landscape with a fearless fusion of rock, dub and experimental sound. Their uncompromising vision produced five UK Top 20 singles and five UK Top 20 albums, cementing their status as one of the most innovative and influential bands of all time.

From their 1978 debut First Issue through to 1992’s That What Is Not, PiL continually evolved before entering a 17 year hiatus. Lydon revived the band in 2009, returning with extensive touring and three critically acclaimed albums — This Is PiL (2012), What The World Needs Now… (2015) and End of World (2023).

Lydon’s journey from fronting the Sex Pistols to steering PiL marked one of the most significant artistic pivots in modern music. While the Sex Pistols ignited a cultural revolution with their raw, confrontational punk, PiL allowed Lydon to push further into experimentation, introspection and sonic innovation.

His influence across both eras remains unmatched, shaping generations of artists and redefining what alternative music could be.

Hopefully PiL fans will get to see Lydon and his band in Wales again soon.

Find out more about the band’s tour via PiLOfficial.com or https://linktr.ee/pilofficial