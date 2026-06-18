One of the largest ever gathering of Michelin-star chefs welcomed to Wales

The 41st Worldchefs Congress & Expo brought the largest global event for chefs to the UK for the first time in its 98-year history, with delegates from 65 countries gathering in Newport.

The landmark event for the international chefs community including many recipients of prestigious Michelin stars was organised by the World Association of Chefs’ Societies (Worldchefs), the largest international membership organisation in the hospitality industry.

The four-day biennial congress received acclaim for its 2026 programme, bringing together chefs, educators and hospitality professionals.

Hosted by the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW) at International Convention Centre Wales (ICC Wales) with the support of chefs from the Home Nations, nearly 1,000 industry professionals from around the globe attended over the four days.

Coming together under the banner ‘Pasture, Passion, Plate,’ the 2026 congress celebrated the journey of food from its origins to the final dish and how it connects people, from farm to fork, across borders and cultures.

Worldchefs president Andy Cuthbert thanked hosts CAW and ICC Wales for delivering an “exceptional” 41st Congress & Expo to international delegates.

“We really need to thank the Culinary Association of Wales, their president Arwyn Watkins, OBE and his team, but also the rest of the Home Nations who have really come together to put on a great show for us all,” he said.

“With the support of the Home Nations – England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland – Wales offered a warm welcome, from local flavour to the closing ceremony performance of ‘When you return to Wales’ from CAW ambassador Katherine Jenkins, OBE, Welsh superstar classical singer.

“I hope everyone has found something that’s going to sit with them for a number of years, or that they can put back into their association and into the workplace.”

Chefs from CAW, Federation of Chefs Scotland, Panel of Chefs Ireland and British Culinary Federation prepared a Home Nations Culinary Dinner, a four-course dining experience, at ICC Wales, raising funds for Hospitality Action and The Burnt Chef Project.

Part of the proceeds was donated to help support mental health and wellbeing across the hospitality sector.

Mr Watkins became the first Welsh chef to receive the Worldchefs Honorary Life Member distinction and Peter Fuchs, culinary director of The Celtic Collection and ICC Wales, was awarded a President’s Medal.

A dynamic programme explored key issues in hospitality and food systems, giving delegates the opportunity to network with international colleagues, engage with a stellar line-up of expert speakers.

Delegates were introduced to Welsh culture and to the leading community of chefs. Sixty per cent of delegates were buyers and influencers within their own country and 92% travelled to Wales for the event.

Culinary professionals were joined by industry innovators and allies, including two United Nations representatives, Wales’ Secretary of State Rt Hon Jo Stevens MP, renowned chefs and industry experts.

Platinum sponsors were Nestlé Professional, the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Electrolux Food Foundation.

The future-focused programme showcased Worldchefs’ growing partnerships and collaborations, with featured sessions on the organisation’s longstanding Feed the Planet’s sustainability initiatives with Electrolux Food Foundation, AIESEC and Custom Culinary.

Also featured were a new FoodChoices4LIFE initiative co-funded with the European Union, emergency relief efforts with the World Central Kitchen and mentorship with the World Food Forum (WFF) Young Chefs Programme.

The ‘Pasture, Passion, Plate’ theme was brought to the stage through keynote speakers, panels and cooking demonstrations.

“Events like this are really important,” said one of the speakers, Tom Phillips, two Michelin starred executive chef at Restaurant Story. “ You never know who you’re going to bump into or talk to. It’s an amazing meeting point for chefs all around the world and an opportunity to share stories.”

Other Michelin-starred chef speakers were Sian Wyn Owen, executive head chef of one Michelin-starred The River Café, Hywel Jones, executive chef and director of food and beverage of one Michelin-starred Hywel Jones by Lucknam Park and Hywel Griffith, chef director at one Michelin-starred The Beach House Oxwich Ltd.

Alongside the congress learning, networking and global culinary exchange programming, delegates experienced a trade expo showcasing the latest trends in HoReCa innovation, as well as the Global Chefs Challenge Finals.

Together, the multi-day event was designed to equip delegates with the creative, technical and social tools needed to help drive the industry forward.

Following extensive collaboration with the Worldchefs Global Development of Young Chefs Committee, Congress & Expo organizers ensured young chefs were at the centre of the 2026 programme.

The Bill Gallagher Young Chefs Forum, powered by Nestlé Professional, provided unique opportunities tailored for the next generation. Chefs under 25 benefited from exclusive panels, networking events and excursions, including a trip to Newport Market, foraging with Colin Wheeler-James and a brewery tour at Tiny Rebel.

Face-to-face sessions with the event’s headliners provided young chefs with remarkable access to leading voices to help shape their careers, including Michelin-starred speakers and UN leadership Kazuki Kitaoka, director for youth and women at Food and Agriculture Organisation.

Young chef delegates also met with Nestlé Professional representatives Poul Gorell, global executive chef and culinary business development lead and Martin Sachse, global head of Nestlé Professional Food.

This face-to-face session, underscored this partnership’s ongoing commitment to supporting the next generation of industry innovators.

The Worldchefs Young Chefs Committee unveiled a new Young Chefs mentorship toolkit, developed to provide structured guidance to culinary associations across the world. The toolkit provides a resource for young chefs and applies best practices towards developing industry youth leaders.

Wales passed the congress bell to France ahead of Worldchefs’ 100-year anniversary and centenary congress in 2028 hosted in Paris, where the global organisation was formed in 1928 by Auguste Escoffier and other European chefs.

Delegates watched the world’s top chefs compete in four finals. The Global Chefs Challenge final was won by Giuseppe De Vincenzo from Italy, Global Pastry Chefs Challenge winner was Cheng Yen Ping from Singapore, Global Vegan Chefs Challenge winner was Bjarke Jeppesen from Denmark and Global Young Chefs Challenge winner was Trym Karlsen from Norway, with Wales representative Calum Smith third.