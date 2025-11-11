One of the most unique retailers in the UK to open first store in Wales

One of the most unique retailers in the UK is to open its first store in Wales.

East Asian-inspired lifestyle brand KENJI is set to make its Welsh debut at St David’s Cardiff this November.

Blending modern Asian culture with a British twist, KENJI offers stylish and high-quality lifestyle goods including Kawaii plush toys and gifts, collectible blind boxes, design-led stationery and pens, homeware and accessories, as well as a unique selection of snacks and drinks.

Offering a uniquely immersive shopping experience, KENJI’s St David’s store is inviting guests to enjoy an interactive and playful space, filled with creative spirit.

An exclusive Tiny-K character figure will welcome guests at the Cardiff store, offering the perfect photo moment for fans and visitors.

To mark the store’s arrival, KENJI is to celebrate its arrival in Wales with a Grand Opening Day event on Saturday 22nd November.

Opening day offers and store-wide discounts will be available, along with mascot appearances and a DJ set throughout the day. Activities take place from 9.30am.

Helen Morgan, Centre Director at St David’s Cardiff, said: “We’re excited to welcome KENJI to our retail line-up at St David’s. We’ve seen the arrival of many amazing brands in recent months, with even more to come, offering something for everyone within the centre.

“With a growing UK interest in Asian pop culture, from K-pop to anime and beyond, KENJI invites our guests to be the first in Wales to explore all the treats the brand has to offer, and its opening celebrations are not to be missed.”

Eddie Shepherd, Managing Director of KENJI, added: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be opening a new KENJI store in St David’s Cardiff.

“As Wales’ most popular shopping destination, it’s the perfect location in which to showcase our range of unique products and to connect with both loyal KENJI followers and new visitors alike.

“The new St David’s Cardiff store marks a further step in KENJI’s continued expansion across the UK and we believe our versatile mix of products will appeal to a wide range of shoppers, from those looking for exclusive items for themselves to those seeking thoughtful gifts for their friends and loved ones.”

KENJI joins a number of new brands at St David’s, including beauty giant Sephora’s first Welsh store, fashion retailer Mango, and Swiss watch company Swatch.

Find out more about KENJO via https://www.kenji.co.uk/

For more updates on St David’s Cardiff and its retailers and to receive exclusive discounts, join PLUS+ for free at https://www.stdavidscardiff.com