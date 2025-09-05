One of the oldest fairs in Wales returns for 2025

One of the oldest charter fairs in Europe, the annual Neath Great September Fair, is returning for 2025.

Running from Tuesday, September 9th, to Saturday, September 13th, 2025, the fair can trace its origin back to the original Charter granted in 1280 by the Marcher Lord and Paramount of Gloucester, Gilbert de Clare.

The event consists of a Trading Fair in Neath’s town centre which will run from Wednesday 10th to Saturday 13th September, from 9am-10pm on all four days. A wide variety of products from UK traders, including artisan foods, textiles, furniture, and homewares will on sale.

Also, a Fun Fair will run at Milland Road Car Park from Tuesday 9th September to Saturday 13th September. This will feature thrill rides, dodgems, a big wheel and other attractions for all ages. Fun Fair opening times will be Tuesday -Thursday 6pm-10 pm, Friday 4pm-10pm, Saturday 12 noon -10pm. The Fun Fair is run by the Showman’s Guild of Great Britain.

Road closures for the Great September Fair will be in place from Monday 8th September to Saturday 13th September. Affected streets include: Green St, Queen St, Angel St, Angel Sq, Castle St, Wind St, Orchard St.

The only car park that will not be accessible is the Neath High Street Car Park which will be used by fair traders. The traders this year consist of a mix of those who have been coming for many years and those who will be trading at the Great September Fair for the first time.

The Leader of Neath Port Talbot Council, Cllr Steve Hunt, said: “I would like to express our delight that we are hosting once again The Great Neath September Fair which is one of the oldest chartered fairs in Europe.

“It is a great family event loved by locals and visitors alike and as it has done for centuries it will fill the streets of Neath Town Centre providing tremendous atmosphere and vitality.”