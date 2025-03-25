One of Wales’ best loved record shops to close

A much-loved Welsh record shop has announced it is to close this week with a sale where everything must go.

The store, D’Vinyl Records in Cardiff, a treasure trove for music lovers has been a fixture in the Welsh capital for more than 30 years.

But now owner Steve Collins has decided to shut up shop and retire after looking after the secondhand music store which has sold records, CDs, DVDs and music memorabilia to a loyal customer base from its location in Mackintosh Place in the Roath area of the city.

The owner, who launched the shop with his brother Nigel, announced the news on the store’s Facebook page and informed customers that this week would be the shop’s last with an ‘everything must go super sale’.

Steve wrote: “Well the time has come for me to hang up my turntables. I shall be open this week on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday which will be my last day the 29th of March. So if you want a super bargain come on down and fill your boots. L.p.’s 12” 10” and 7” vinyl c.d.’s d.v.d’s books and posters. Everything must go in the super sale .”

The well-loved store, once described as the Tardis, for being much bigger on the inside than the shop front would have you believe, was renowned for the huge amount of music of all genres available in the store and the staff’s enthusiastic rapport with customers.

Many of those customers took to social media to express their sadness at the news of the shop’s closure.

These are just some of the many comments…

