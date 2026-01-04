One of ‘Wales’ finest gardens’ to open new Winter Garden this January

Ella Groves

A Welsh Heritage Garden has announced the opening of a newly planted Winter Garden – with a reduced entry fee to celebrate.

Located in Llangathen, Carmathen, Aberglasney Gardens is home to 10 acres of land with over 2o different styles of garden from formal to woodland alongside a grade II listed mansion.

Made famous for its appearance in the BBC television series A Garden Lost in Time which followed its restoration, it is described as “one of Wales’ finest gardens”.

Aberglasney is also home to a fully restored Elizabethan Cloister Garden – the only surviving example of its kind in the UK today.

To celebrate the introduction of the new garden they have announced that the entry fee will be reduced to £10 throughout January and February with under 16s having free entry.

The new Winter Garden will be home to a variety of flowers including Snowdrops, Chimonanthus, Skimmia, Hamamelis, and Daphnes.

The Gardens Director, Helen Scutt, said: “Aberglasney has an abundance of winter flowering plants all around the gardens but we lacked a dedicated area that we could concentrate specifically on winter plants.

“We have planted Chimonanthus and snowdrops and we have moved plants, including a cloud pruned Douglas Fir tree, from other areas of the gardens to build this area up.

“I hope these displays will inspire visitors to be more adventurous in their own gardens and it is also worth noting that all of these plants are for sale in our shop.”

More details about what is in bloom each month and the history of Aberglasney can be found on their website.