Nation.Cymru staff

A long-running Christmas Market is set to return on Saturday, 21 November, bringing a selection of festive stalls, food and entertainment.

Swansea’s city centre Christmas Market on Oxford Street will run until Tuesday, 22 December, giving visitors just over a month to browse the stalls, pick up Christmas gifts and enjoy seasonal food and drink.

A range of traders will be taking part this year, offering everything from personalised Christmas decorations and garden ornaments to photography, glassware, cheeses and handmade gifts.

Businesses listed among the traders include Griffiths Garden Ornaments, Village Candle Addicts, Dan Santillo Photography, Phoenix Glass and Truckle Cheeses, alongside a wide selection of independent sellers.

Food and drink will also feature throughout the market, with visitors able to choose from a variety of festive treats and seasonal favourites.

Food traders include Cheeky Chips & Christmas Crumble, Christmas Carvery and Chocolate Box, while Alpine Bar & Bratwurst will offer visitors another option as they explore the market.

Those looking for something to drink will also be able to visit Cwm Deri Wines & Liqueurs Wales, which will have a selection of drinks available.

Entertainment is planned at the Caroler’s Cabin, where visitors can enjoy festive performances and photo opportunities.

The cabin is set to host a number of performances from carol singers, adding to the seasonal atmosphere and giving visitors another reason to spend time at the market.

With independent traders, gift ideas, festive food and live entertainment, the return of the Christmas Market will bring a range of seasonal activities to Swansea city centre in the run-up to Christmas.

The market will be open along Oxford Street from 21 November until 22 December 2026.