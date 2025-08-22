One of Wales’ most unique wedding venues to stage ‘Dam Open Day’

Elan Valley located in the heart of Mid Wales, near Rhayader, is to stage a Wedding themed Dam Open Day which will take place at Pen y Garreg Dam, on Sunday 31 August from 11am to 3pm.

This special event offers couples and their families a rare opportunity to explore one of Wales’ most unique wedding venues, set in the heart of the stunning Elan Valley.

For the very first time, visitors will see Pen y Garreg Dam dressed for a wedding, complete with nature-inspired floral arrangements and the enchanting Victorian Tower, accessed via the dam’s internal gallery – your aisle for the day.

Whether you dream of a rustic celebration, a charming welly boot ceremony, or a traditional affair, Elan Valley offers a wedding experience like no other.

To help couples visualise their perfect day, the event will feature a selection of local wedding suppliers. Visitors can meet a representative from Ozzy Horse & Carriage Rides of Llandrindod Wells, who will be on hand to discuss the unique opportunity of making a grand entrance from the car park to the venue in style.

Local photographer Ann Seymour, who has previously photographed weddings at the dam, will showcase a collection of beautiful wedding images.

For those seeking floral inspiration, award-winning Hollie’s Floral Designs from Llanidloes will present a range of floral inspirations. Indulgent cakes by Couture Cakes, crafted by Llanidloes-based Alison Kenlock, will also be on display.

Completing the line-up is Lucie J MUA, a highly skilled make-up, brow, and lash artist from Rhayader, who will be present to share beauty tips and ideas.

Exclusive to this event, couples who book their wedding at the Wedding Dam Open Day, for dates in 2025 or 2026, will receive £100 off the venue hire fee.

Entry to the event is free, but attendees will be asked to complete a short wedding-related questionnaire prior to entry.

With expert staff on hand to answer questions and help plan future ceremonies, the Wedding Dam Open Day offers a rare opportunity to explore the dam’s hidden spaces, enjoy the scenic surroundings, and discover how Elan Valley blends natural beauty with historic charm. It’s the perfect day out for inspiration and celebration.

For more information about weddings at Elan Valley, visit the website HERE

If you would like to discuss booking Pen y Garreg Dam for your wedding ceremony, feel free to get in touch with the Elan Valley team at [email protected]

Nestled in the Cambrian Mountains near Rhayader, Elan Valley is a breathtaking blend of natural beauty and Victorian engineering. Known for its dramatic dams and reservoirs, the estate offers visitors a rich mix of outdoor activities – from walking and cycling trails to wildlife spotting and stargazing. Throughout the year, Elan Valley hosts a variety of seasonal events, making it a great destination for families and adventurers. Whether you’re planning a wedding or simply exploring, Elan Valley promises a memorable experience in the heart of Mid Wales.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

