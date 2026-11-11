One-off Cardiff Castle show to celebrate landmark album inspired by Welsh mining history

Nation.Cymru staff

Cinematic rock pioneers will make history when they perform a world exclusive one-off show in Cardiff next summer.

Celebrating 10 years of Every Valley – a concept album which depicts the history of the Welsh mining industry – rock band Public Service Broadcasting will bring their mesmerising live show to DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle on Saturday July 31.

Recorded in the former mining and steelworks town of Ebbw Vale, Every Valley specifically focuses on the rise and decline of the coal industry, and to coincide with the album’s 10th anniversary next July, Public Service Broadcasting have chosen to exclusively perform the album in full in the Welsh capital.

Speaking about the once in a lifetime show, frontman J. Willgoose, Esq. said: “We’ve been lucky to play some memorable gigs in amazing places before, and this will be right up there with them. This record means a lot to us, and we know it means a lot to our fans, too. We hope to put on a really special show and to make it one to remember.”

Public Service Broadcasting have been with us since 2009. Led by instrumentalist-auteur J. Willgoose, Esq., these masters of conceptual pop historiography have depicted humankind scaling Everest and confronting Nazism on 2013’s Inform-Educate-Entertain, as well as launching into the cosmos with The Race For Space – the band’s 2015 breakthrough album.

Every Valley was the first PSB studio album to reach the UK Top 5 followed by Bright Magic (2021) and 2024’s highly acclaimed The Last Flight which focused on the final voyage of America’s pioneering female aviatrix Amelia Earhart.

Celebrated for their immersive live performances, Public Service Broadcasting have built a reputation as one of the UK’s most ambitious and original live acts. In September they played the biggest ever headline show of their careers with a sold-out night at London’s Alexandra Palace, and with a world-exclusive coming to Cardiff next year it is anticipated fans from across Wales and beyond will be keen to experience this historic night.

Public Service Broadcasting, Mariah Carey, Franky Rizardo, The Corrs, Slash ft Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Kraftwerk, Sonny Fodera, Bananarama, Ronan Keating, Jack Savoretti and James Morrison are among the first headline announcements for DEPOT Live at Cardiff Castle 2027 which is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

To find out more and to secure tickets head to depotlive.co.uk