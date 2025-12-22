One-off Oasis concert to be staged in Wales

All those desperately looking for an Oasis fix after their huge Live 25 tour are in luck.

After the Gallagher brothers reunited, kicking off their 41 date world tour with two nights at The Principality Stadium in Cardiff, the question is now whether Oasis will return for more shows in 2026.

The rumour mill as you would imagine is working overtime with stories of the band returning to play Knebworth, 30 years after their famous shows at the venue giving fans hope of further massive shows next year.

Until there is official word from the band of course these rumours will remain purely unconfirmed.

The appetite for all things Oasis continues unabated with the band launching new clothing and merchandise lines as well as anniversary editions of their classic albums.

There are also plenty of Oasis tribute bands giving fans a Britpop fix and selling out their own shows at more intimate sized venues.

One of the more historic of these will host a unique tribute show in Cardiff next year.

Oasis by Candlelight will be staged in the ornate surrounds of the city’s Llandaff Cathedral.

Candlelight concerts are hugely popular and the Mancunian legends will be the subject of a concert in the Welsh capital in 2026.

A press statement for the show reads:

‘Calling all Rock ’N’ Roll Stars, this one’s for you! Stop Crying Your Heart Out… The Music Of Oasis by candlelight is finally here and guaranteed to be ELECTRIC!

Featuring an epic cast of world-class vocalists and incredible live band, experience your favourite hits like never before, all performed live by candlelight!

Expect to hear the best of Oasis, from Champaign Supernova, Live Forever and She’s Electric to Slide Away, Wonderwall, Morning Glory and many more!

So, if you don’t believe that anybody feels the way you do about Oasis, don’t look back in anger, book your tickets now, and join us for a supersonic night of live music!’

Such is the demand for the Candlelight concerts that two shows are scheduled for the landmark Welsh cathedral on Saturday April 18 2026 at 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

