One small step for man and one amazing visit to a Welsh museum

A Welsh museum will host a spectacular lunar exhibit this Spring designed and created with NASA imagery.

Luke Jerram’s Museum of the Moon lands at National Museum Cardiff this March.

From 10 March to 6 April, visitors can step into the glow of the seven-metre lunar installation, created using detailed NASA imagery that reveals the moon in extraordinary clarity.

Suspended above the Museum’s Grand Hall, Museum of the Moon blends art, science and a stirring soundscape to create an unforgettable immersive encounter.

Luke Jerram said: “I studied Fine Art at what is now Cardiff Metropolitan University and used to visit the museum every weekend to gaze in wonder at the incredible art on display.

“So, some 30 years later, it’s a great privilege to have my artwork on display at an institution which was so influential on my development as an artist. I’m excited to see how the Moon will look in the extraordinary surroundings of the Grand Hall.”

To celebrate the Museum of the Moon landing at National Museum Cardiff there will be a programme of lunar-themed events, including:

Yoga Under the Moon with instructor Eleri Morgan

Silent Disco: Dancing in the Moonlight, in partnership with Motel Nights

Bedtime Story with Babis Bach Babies, bringing Jill Murphy’s Whatever Next! to life

Visitors can also see a piece of real moon rock on display in the Evolution of Wales gallery. This rare sample from the Apollo 12 mission offers a chance to get up close to a genuine fragment of the lunar surface.

Mared Maggs, Head of National Museum Cardiff, said: “We are so excited to host this incredible installation at National Museum Cardiff! This exhibit promises not just a stunning visual experience for our visitors but will also create unforgettable memories and spark the imagination.

“Look out for our fun filled programme of interactive events, family workshops and captivating performances.”

Visitors can also meet Tom Bones the Mammoth, visit Hip Hop: A Welsh story (running until 22 February) and explore the various galleries at National Museum Cardiff.

National Museum Cardiff has now introduced free general admission tickets to help visitors plan their visit with ease and enjoy a smoother experience.

Entry to the Museum is free. Booking a ticket in advance, however, means you’ll receive helpful updates and information about activities, events and merchandise before you visit, making it easier to plan and enjoy your time at the Museum. Book free admission tickets here.

Tickets to the moon are available to book now. Find out more here.