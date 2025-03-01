One to Watch: Elli Glyn shares astonishing new track, Running

Stephen Price

Fresh from the success of her latest single making BBC Radio Wales’ Welsh A-List, Elli Glyn has released her masterful follow up track, Running.

A just 20 years old, promising singer-songwriter Elli currently lives in London but grew up in Wales, with Welsh as her first language.

Elli’s debut single “Shut Up’ along with her most recent release ‘Pretend’ were featured on BBC Radio’s Welsh A-list, and she’s been busy promoting her critically acclaimed work through gigs including her first sold out headline performance in London.

Music is in Elli’s blood, and at 8 years old she started writing music on her late grandfather’s piano, which has inspired her right up to today.

Lost

Elli is currently in the process of writing and working on her first EP which is set to be released soon, but she took some time out of her painstaking production process to talk to Nation.Cymru about Running.

Elli shared: “I wrote ‘Running’ at a time when I felt lost between where I’d been and where I was going.

“It’s about realising that no matter how far you run, the past never truly disappears.

“Over several sessions, I layered ambient synthesiser textures and heartfelt vocals, meticulously crafting each element to evoke both introspection and uplifting energy.

“The creative process was an experiment in capturing raw emotion while striving for a polished, immersive sound that was unique to my own artistry.

“I wanted the track to capture the interplay of nostalgia and contemporary vibrancy.”

Promise

Running was produced by Junyang, a London based producer and the two have previously worked together on other projects, but this was by far Elli’s favourite process with him, and the two have worked their magic on this powerful and moving latest release.

Elli shared: “Currently I don’t have plans in place for a music video but I do have a visualiser that will be played on Spotify as a canvas.

“The visualiser shows me and my brother as children running around and playing, symbolising the meaning of the song itself.”

Music is in Elli’s blood. She told us: “Growing up I was surrounded by musical influences from my great grandfather to my mam singing.

“Not only has this influenced my own artistry but has also inspired my piano playing as I was gifted my great grandfather’s piano at 5 years old.”

Elli will be performing at The Troubadour in London on 3 April, and is currently working on her first EP.

She told Nation.Cymru: “Making the music for my debut EP has been super exciting and will be out by early summer.

“I feel like this EP truly reflects my own artistry and I’m really looking forward to it being released.

“In the meantime I have 2 new singles lined up after Running’s release.”

Listen to more music from Elli Glyn on Spotify.

Keep up to date with Elli’s latest releases and live performances on Instagram, and expect to hear more of this talented world-class artist soon.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

