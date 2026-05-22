Opening act for Lewis Capaldi Cardiff dates announced
Nation Cymru staff
The opening act for Lewis Capaldi’s Blackweir Cardiff dates has been announced today.
Singer-songwriter Tyler Ballgame is the latest act heading to the Welsh capital this summer as he opens the shows for Lewis Capaldi’s double date in the city.
The American musician will set the ball rolling for global superstar Lewis Capaldi’s shows at Blackweir on Tuesday June 30 and Wednesday July 1, ahead of previously announced special guest, Ivor Novello and BRIT Award winner Jacob Alon.
The Blackweir series also features headline performances from rock legends The Cure, vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims, and GRAMMY Award-winning rapper Pitbull, taking place over five nights from Wednesday June 24 to Saturday July 4 at Blackweir Fields.
Final tickets for Blackweir are available via blackweirlive.com and ticketmaster.co.uk
New England native, Tyler Ballgame released his debut album For The First Time, Again in January with 12 finely crafted tunes, rooted in classic rock, indie and Americana. Tyler and his talented circle of music-makers offer listeners songs to fill them with hope, acceptance, delirious happiness, and support for rough roads ahead.
His summer dates follow a five-star (The Times) tour in the autumn and further dates across the country last month.
The Blackweir dates are part of a run this summer which will see Lewis headline his biggest ever UK and Irish shows.
Presented in a partnership between DEPOT Live (the live-events arm of Cardiff music venue, DEPOT) and UK promoters Cuffe and Taylor, Blackweir is the new live music hotspot for Cardiff launched in 2025
For more information and final tickets visit blackweirlive.com and ticketmaster.co.uk
Blackweir 2026
24 Jun The Cure + The Twilight Sad + The Joy Formidable
26 Jun Teddy Swims + Lauren Spencer Smith + Jordan Rakei
30 Jun Lewis Capaldi + Jacob Alon + Tyler Ballgame
01 Jul Lewis Capaldi + Jacob Alon + Tyler Ballgame
04 Jul Pitbull + Lil Jon
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