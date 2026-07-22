Opening announced for major new immersive entertainment experience in Cardiff

Amelia Jones

An exciting new entertainment experience is coming to Cardiff as a major UK company announces its first Welsh location.

Escape Hunt has announced plans to launch a brand new venue at St David’s Cardiff shopping centre, giving visitors the chance to step into a series of themed worlds where they will need to solve clues, crack puzzles and work together against the clock.

The new Cardiff attraction will feature seven themed escape rooms, alongside three outdoor adventure experiences, creating a wide range of challenges for visitors looking for something different to do in the city.

Among the experiences on offer will be Curse of the Pharaoh, where players will be transported into an ancient Egyptian adventure, as well as Aladdin and the Magic Vault, which promises a magical journey packed with puzzles and challenges.

Visitors can also take on Dracula, with teams tasked with facing the King of Vampires as they attempt to complete their mission before time runs out.

The experiences are designed to put visitors at the heart of the action, with teams having to search for hidden clues, solve intricate puzzles and work together to escape in time.

The Cardiff venue will also offer three City Hunt outdoor experiences, giving visitors the opportunity to explore beyond the walls of the attraction while taking on a series of interactive challenges across the city.

These will include the brand new Vampire Hunters adventure, as well as Time Cops and Return to Wonderland.

The outdoor adventures are designed to combine the thrill of a treasure hunt with an immersive city experience, giving teams the chance to explore Cardiff while completing challenges along the way.

The new venue is expected to offer something for a wide range of visitors, from families and groups of friends to birthday parties, celebrations and corporate team-building events.

Gift cards will also be available, allowing people to give friends and family the chance to take on one of the immersive experiences as a present for a birthday, celebration or special occasion.

Thrilled

Richard Harpham, CEO of Escape Hunt, said the company was excited to be bringing its immersive entertainment to Wales for the first time.

He said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our first venue in Wales, bringing the magic of our immersive entertainment to Cardiff. Perfect for families, parties and work events, we can’t wait to welcome guests through our doors for their next adventure.”

The indoor escape room experiences will be suitable for anyone aged eight and over, with prices starting from £24 per person.

The outdoor City Hunt experiences will be suitable for all ages, with children under the age of eight able to take part for free, making the new attraction an option for families looking for a different kind of day out in Cardiff.

With its location inside St David’s Cardiff, the new venue is set to bring a new form of interactive entertainment to the heart of the city, combining immersive storytelling with problem-solving and teamwork.

Escape Hunt’s arrival will also mark the brand’s first permanent venue in Wales, expanding its presence and giving Welsh visitors the opportunity to experience its range of themed adventures without having to travel further afield.

An opening date for the new Cardiff venue is expected to be announced later this year, with further details about the launch set to be revealed in the coming months.

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