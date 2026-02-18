Opening date revealed for huge new padel venue in Wales

A huge new padel venue is due to open in Wales next month to cater for the boom in the sport across the UK.

Padium, London’s most high profile padel club, is to deliver its world-class facilities to Cardiff, marking its first expansion outside the capital and ‘filling a gap’ for more indoor courts in South Wales.

The new 35,000ft2 venue in Cardiff Bay Retail Park will feature eight indoor courts alongside state-of-the-art facilities and is set to open its doors on March 14.

Padium took possession of the site – where the former Argos store was situated – last year, with marketing of the club well underway. See the website link HERE.

Houman Ashrafzadeh, Padium founder described the move as a ‘significant milestone’, adding: “The demand for high quality padel facilities in Wales is at an all-time high and we’re excited to introduce our premium offering to this vibrant sporting city.

“Cardiff Bay’s transformation makes it the perfect location for our next club, bringing together high-performance sport and lifestyle in a way that has resonated with London’s growing padel community.”

Padium opened in Canary Wharf, London, almost two years ago with backing from Spotify founder Martin Lorenzen. It has taken time finding the perfect sport for its second location and Ashrafzadeh plans to replicate its premium facilities in Cardiff, with coaching, a cafe/bar, pro shop, co-working space, players’ lounge, luxury changing facilities and a spa with sauna.

The club’s arrival aligns with the redevelopment of Cardiff Bay, including a 15,000-capacity indoor arena, new homes, offices spaces and leisure facilities.

A spokesman for Padium added: “The city’s strong sporting culture, combined with the fast-growing popularity of padel makes Cardiff an ideal location for Padium’s expansion. Currently, padel facilities in Cardiff are limited to a handful of outdoor courts, with no dedicated indoor premium clubs – a gap Padium aims to fill.

“Padium’s expansion into another UK capital city solidifies its position as the leader in premium padel experiences. With padel seeing rapid growth in the UK, Padium’s purpose-built, high-end facilities will cater to both seasoned players and newcomers, creating a hub for Cardiff’s emerging padel community.”

Padium is one of three new padel centres opening in Cardiff; Smash Padel plans six covered courts at Llandaff Bowling Green and David Lloyd in Penylan has applied for planning permission to change three tennis courts into five padel courts.

Existing padel venues in Cardiff are House of Sport with six indoor courts and Game4Padel’s court in Penarth.

Jaxx Padel, based in Swansea, is the biggest padel venue in Wales with 9 indoor courts, in its 40,000sqft venue. See more at www.jaxxpadel.com

What is Padel?

Padel is a fast-growing racket sport, a social hybrid of tennis and squash, played in doubles on a small, enclosed court with glass and mesh walls that are part of the game, using solid, perforated paddles and low-compression balls. It’s known for being easy to learn, strategic rather than power-based, and accessible to all ages and abilities, allowing for longer rallies as the ball can be played off the walls.

