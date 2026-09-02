Opening date revealed for major new Cardiff entertainment venue

Nation.Cymru staff

One of the UK’s largest independent entertainment venues is coming to Cardiff, bringing a huge new destination for bowling, games, food and cocktails to the heart of the city.

Lane7, the UK’s largest independent boutique bowling venue, has officially announced its new Cardiff destination, with bookings now open ahead of its launch later this month.

The venue is taking over the former Par 59 site on St Mary Street and will officially open on Friday, September 18, bringing a mix of luxury bowling, retro games, food, cocktails and live sport to the city centre.

The new venue will feature six immersive bowling lanes, alongside a huge selection of other games and activities designed to keep groups entertained throughout the night.

Guests will be able to try their hand at Tech Shuffleboard, Big Putts Golf, Private Karaoke Rooms, Beer Pong, Pool and Interactive Darts, while screens around the venue will show major sporting events throughout the year.

Lane7 says the new Cardiff venue has been designed as an all-in-one destination, whether visitors are looking for a post-work get-together, a date night or somewhere to celebrate at the weekend.

Gavin Hughes, Managing Director at Lane7, said the company had been keen to bring the brand to Cardiff for some time and was delighted to have secured a location in the city centre.

He said: “It’s no secret that we’ve been itching to bring Lane7 to Cardiff for some time, and we’re thrilled to have found a venue in the heart of the city centre.

“Everyone knows Cardiff is one of the UK’s great nights out, and Lane7 is a venue where you can have all your best nights in one. It’s the perfect match. We can’t wait to get the doors open.”

To mark the launch, Lane7 is hosting Baller Week, offering completely free bowling for groups of up to four between September 18 and 24.

Customers can redeem the offer by adding one game of bowling for up to four people to their booking and entering the code L7CF at checkout.

Bookings for the new Cardiff venue are now open, with the venue set to welcome its first customers from September 18.

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