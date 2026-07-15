Opening date revealed for Wales’ largest entertainment centre

Nation.Cymru staff

The Hollywood Bowl Group has announced the opening date of its largest ever, multi-million pound, family entertainment centre in the UK – which is launching in Cardiff.

The group has said the brand new multi entertainment complex Hollywood Bowl XL sited at St David’s Cardiff will open on Monday, July 20.

The new venue will mark a first for the brand as it moves into larger multi entertainment centres, bringing together bowling, gaming and high speed activities under one roof.

Located in the heart of the city at Wales’ largest shopping centre, the two floor venue will become Hollywood Bowl’s second location in the capital, joining its existing site at the Red Dragon Centre in Cardiff Bay.

The venue will feature 20 ten pin bowling lanes alongside a range of additional attractions including interactive darts, electric go karting and a live sports bar. The addition of e karting is a first for the brand and will introduce a new high speed activity to the Hollywood Bowl XL experience.

The venue will also include the company’s well known diner, serving a range of food and drinks including American style favourites such as burgers, hot dogs, shakes and signature cocktails.

Visitors will also find a large amusements area offering a mix of modern and classic arcade games, including Mario Kart and Namco machines, as well as family favourites such as air hockey and racing games.

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The development is also expected to create more than 50 new jobs in Cardiff, with roles across leisure, hospitality and customer service. The company says new recruits will benefit from its training and development programmes aimed at supporting career progression in the sector.

Jeremy Verrecchia, Area Support Manager for Hollywood Bowl XL St David’s, said: “Get ready Cardiff, because we’re bringing you an entertainment experience like no other! Our new Hollywood Bowl XL centre is about to become the go-to spot for fun, friendly competition, and creating unforgettable memories.”

Find out more via https://www.hollywoodbowl.co.uk/cardiff-st-davids