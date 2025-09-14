Opera star opens North Wales International Music Festival

Opera superstar Joseph Calleja, hailed as the “world’s greatest living tenor”, brought the house down at the opening concert of the North Wales International Music Festival.

The Maltese maestro, often compared to the legendary Luciano Pavarotti, gave a performance that earned three standing ovations from the capacity audience at St Asaph Cathedral.

Afterwards, during a question and answer session hosted by the Rt Revd Gregory Cameron, the Bishop of St Asaph, he made a surprise admission, revealing that one of his musical heroes was the late Black Sabbath rocker, Ozzy Osbourne.

Dazzling

The festival, running until 20 September, has been made possible with backing from headline sponsors, the Pendine Park care organisation via the Pendine Arts and Community Trust, which supports community and arts activities.

Support is also being provided by main grant funders the Arts Council of Wales, Arts & Business Cymru, Tŷ Cerdd and Salisburys Chartered Accountants.

Joseph, who first cut his teeth with Welsh National Opera back in 2000, delivered a dazzling programme of operatic arias, showtunes, and classics, and was clearly moved by the welcome he received.

He said: “I loved singing here. It’s a beautiful venue with incredible acoustics. The Welsh are warm, generous and above all, lovers of music. This country gave me some of my first opportunities – I’ll always be grateful.”

The tenor wowed fans with a mix of opera favourites and crowd-pleasers, including Édith Piaf’s La Vie en Rose and a playful If I Were a Rich Man from Fiddler on the Roof.

Heartfelt

Joseph also shared the stage with rising Welsh soprano, Branwen Medi Jones, from Llanbedr Dyffryn Clwyd, near Ruthin, for a duet of Panis Angelicus.

The festival’s artistic director, royal composer Paul Mealor, hailed it as “the most amazing, heartfelt concert from one of the world’s greatest living tenors,” adding, “Who would’ve thought Joseph was an Ozzy Osbourne fan? He even gave us a snippet of Ozzy!”

Joseph was accompanied by acclaimed young pianist Ellis Thomas, from Penrhyn Bay, who is quickly making his mark on the classical scene.

The concert was a particularly poignant occasion for sponsors Pendine Park, a care organisation set up by Mario Kreft MBE and his wife, Gill, and currently celebrating its 40th anniversary. Joseph is a good friend of the couple.

Mario said: “To have someone of Joseph’s talent perform here shows that North Wales is a true place of culture.

“I can’t imagine a finer singer has graced the wonderful acoustic of this magnificent cathedral since it was built all those centuries ago.

“We were delighted to be able to support this magical concert because music and the arts are the golden thread that runs through everything we do at Pendine.

“The North Wales International Music Festival is a jewel in our nation’s crown and once again raises the awareness of how important the arts are in our communities.”

Duet

It was also a special night for Branwen Jones, 18, who said she was thrilled to have been invited to sing a duet with Joseph Calleja.

“I’ve been looking forward to the concert and rehearsing with him before the concert was amazing. I’ve sung in the cathedral before but this time will be the most exciting yet,” she said.

Pianist Ellis Thomas, 24, added: “I’m getting my career as a performer underway and finding my way and it’s wonderful to have the opportunity to accompany Joseph Calleja who is undoubtedly one of the best operatic tenors in the world.”

The festival, now in its 54th year, has a packed line-up featuring the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, world class vocal group Apollo5, the legendary Black Dyke Band, and film and TV composer Debbie Wiseman.

Another highlight will be the second Pendine Young Musician of Wales competition that was launched last year and is being funded by the Pendine Arts and Community Trust.

The final concert will feature the North Wales Choral Union and Orchestra under the baton of conductor Trystan Lewis.

Also returning is the festival fringe which Paul Mealor introduced as a new element last year to create closer links with the local community in St Asaph. The fringe events will include a cabaret and American song night, stand-up comedy, and a poetry night led by one of Wales’s greatest poets, Mererid Hopwood, the current Archdruid of Wales.

For tickets and further details about the festival programme, visit the North Wales International Music Festival site here. Tickets are also available from Cathedral Frames, St Asaph – 07471 318723 (Weds – Fri, 10 – 4) and Theatr Clwyd by phone – 01352 344101 (Mon – Sun, 10 – 8).