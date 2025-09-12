Opera star Rhys Meirion conquers cancer and rocks the stage in schools tour

The career of opera star Rhys Meirion has taken an unexpected turn after beating cancer – he’s joined a rock group.

The internationally acclaimed tenor and TV presenter teamed up with his daughter, Elan, as part of the in-house band of the North Wales Music Cooperative on a tour of more than 250 schools in Conwy, Denbighshire and Wrexham.

The pioneering music service teaches more than 5,000 children every week and as has been described as a “national treasure” by its patron, royal composer Professor Paul Mealor.

The 11-strong group is made up of professional musicians and singers who are on a mission to inspire the pupils to take up and play a musical instrument or start singing.

The 45-minute performances are being beamed virtually to primary schools and special needs schools from their premises in Denbigh before the band stages concerts in secondary schools in the three counties.

“Take it seriously”

According to Rhys, 59, he was delighted to take part in the tour for the first time, particularly because Elan was also involved.

Earlier this year he underwent surgery to successfully remove a tumour after being diagnosed with bowel cancer and was relieved to be told that no further treatment is required.

Rhys, who lives in Pwllglas, near Ruthin, said: “The cancer was caught early but I’m on the five-year monitoring programme in case the cancer returns.

“This test saved my life. I put it off at first, but I urge anyone who receives a screening kit not to ignore it. Whether it’s bowel screening, cervical screening, a PSA test or a mammogram — please take it seriously.”

Before becoming a professional singer, Rhys was a primary school headteacher and he’s passionate about passing on his love of music to the pupils in the audience.

He said: “The work carried out by band members is inspiring a whole generation of young people.

“Without the work of the music co-operative there would be no opportunities to play a musical instrument.

“When I was their age there were plenty of opportunities to play instruments and it was all free and so many great musicians have come from that system.

“Now this band are giving youngsters those opportunities and there is such a buzz about the place. The musicians enjoy playing and that comes across in their playing.

“I sang a special arrangement of ‘Anfonaf Angel’ and I’m delighted that having learned to play the guitar I played with a band for the very first time. It’s a great feeling.”

Excitement

Daughter Elan, who was also making her debut with Make Some Noise, said: “We usually perform in concerts together accompanied by a piano so being backed by a band is something totally different for both of us but it’s fun.

“And it was exciting to sing ‘Anfonaf Angel with Dad on the guitar. Taking part in four concerts a day is hard work but it’s something I’m really enjoying.”

The cooperative, which was launched in Denbighshire 10 years ago, set up a similar service in Wrexham two years later and is now starting this month is also providing a music service in Conwy.

Founder and Head of Service Heather Powell said: “Now we’re covering Conwy as well we wanted to focus on our Welsh language provision and we invited Rhys along to sing with the band alongside his daughter and to celebrate Welsh culture and bring it all together in a fantastic bilingual show.

“In all we’re covering the 200 primary schools in the three counties virtually before heading out to the secondary and special needs schools and presenting a live show. We’ll be performing to around 40,000 people in total.

“What’s good about the virtual show is that it gives children the chance to see a live band of professional musicians which they may not have had before,” she said.

The Make Some Noise band includes Scott Lloyd, Matt Deacon and Aled Evans who play the brass and woodwind instruments and guitarist Wyn Pearson.

Wyn, who is the Denbighshire manager and it’s artistic lead, said the band’s repertoire included varied programme ranging from popular classical pieces through to rock songs.

Other band members are Ben Neal on drums and Aled Williams on bass guitar. Dylan Cernyw is the harpist and Emily Rowlands plays the violin while Matty Roberts sings and hosts the gigs.

The singers include Sioned Terry, whose credits include singing for the royal family.

“The Make Some Noise band was created six or seven years ago in order to promote music in schools and the tutoring service. Many schools these days have no live music experiences at all so although it’s virtual it’s still live so it ticks that box. Of course secondary schools get a full on live performance,” said Wyn.

“I also introduce the props and there are loads of them this year.

“One of the songs we sing is Pink Pony Club by the American singer Chappell Roan which is hugely popular among youngsters. Heather found a pink pony which I hold up to the camera during the song.

“Then we have the inflatable chicken which appears during a song from the movie Minecraft. I chase after that with an inflatable sword and of course Mistar Urdd makes the occasional appearance,” he said.

Music cooperative Chair Cllr Mark Young said: “The musicians and singers from Make Some Noise are absolutely brilliant.

“I am sure they will inspire lots of the young people who hear them to get involved in music.”