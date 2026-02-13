Opera star Rhys Meirion uses voice to raise funds for end-of-life charity after beating bowel cancer

An international opera star who beat bowel cancer after taking a simple NHS screening test is set to headline a major charity concert in north Wales.

Tenor Rhys Meirion, who underwent surgery last year after a tumour was detected early, will lead a fund-raising evening at St Asaph Cathedral in aid of Marie Curie, the UK’s leading end-of-life charity.

The celebrated singer will be joined by Côr Meibion Dinbych (Denbigh Male Voice Choir) for the concert at 7pm on Saturday, April 18 – less than a year after his cancer operation.

Owen Barton Davies, of the Johns’ Boys choir, will also be taking part along with the soprano trio of Mared Owen, Helen Rowlands and Elen Barfield.

Tickets for the concert, which is being backed by the arts-loving Pendine Park care organisation via the Pendine Arts and Community Trust, are now on sale.

Rhys Meirion, who was brought up in Tremadog in Gwynedd and lives in Pwllglas in Denbighshire. said he was looking forward to the concert.

“I always look forward to singing in the cathedral at St Asaph. It’s got magnificent acoustics and is undoubtedly the best venue for singing in North Wales.

“I’ve done quite a lot of work featuring health during my career and the Marie Curie charity does a fantastic job of supporting the NHS.

“This concert will be nearly a year since I had surgery to remove a tumour from my bowel after it was discovered after I received a screening test through the post.

“I was extremely lucky that having done the test I was called in and further tests showed the tumour was still inside the bowel and was successfully removed. I was relieved to learn that no further treatment was required although I’ll be monitored closely over the next five years,” he said.

Rhys is now an advocate for the early screening programme and urges everyone who receives the test through the post to complete it.

Pendine Park owner Mario Kreft MBE said: “At Pendine, we have long believed in the power of the arts to lift spirits and bring people together to provide comfort, particularly when life is at its most challenging, including at the end of life.

“Supporting this concert is about far more than music alone – it is about hope, compassion and standing alongside charities like Marie Curie that do such extraordinary work for people and families at the most difficult moments of their lives.

“Music has a unique ability to reach people emotionally and we see every day in our care homes how music and the arts enrich lives, spark memories and create moments of joy and reflection.”

Sue Ellis, from Marie Curie’s Denbighshire fund-raising group, said she was very grateful to Pendine for their generous support.

She added: “A glorious evening of beautiful song awaits at St Asaph Cathedral, where we will be celebrating the Marie Curie Great Daffodil Appeal, with a daffodil celebration concert.

“We are pleased to welcome Rhys Meirion, Côr Meibion Dinbych and the soloists and are absolutely delighted to be supported by Pendine Park which means the concert will raise more money for the charity.

“Our aim is to ensure expert end-of-life care for people with any illness they are likely to die from, wherever they are, and support for their family and friends.”

She explained that in 2015 Marie Curie expanded its services, from an end of life cancer charity, to a charity caring for anyone with a terminal illness and their families.

“We bring more than 75 years of experience and leading research to the care we give at home, in our hospices and over the phone.

“Our mission is to push for better end-of-life care for all. In 2024, it cost £13.1m to provide all of our services in Wales.

“Marie Curie nurses and healthcare professionals provide expert hospice care, whatever the illness, whether it’s arranged in advance or needed urgently. We also provide hospice care at home.

“Our healthcare professionals bring the clinical, practical and emotional help you need to you. We offer support to the people close to patients – from reassurance and practical information to letting them take a break,” she said.

Sue added “the bereavement service is for adults grieving after someone has died from a terminal illness”.

“We can help by sharing information or simply listening.

“And our free companion service provides ongoing support with the same trained volunteer each week, focusing on what’s important over the phone, at home, or in hospital,” said Sue.

The concert at St Asaph Cathedral is on Saturday April 18 at 7pm. Tickets which cost £20 are available online at www.trybooking.com/uk/fibu or by calling 01745 352910. Free parking is available at St Asaph leisure centre and limited disabled parking spaces are available within the Cathedral car park. Disabled spaces must be reserved by emailing [email protected]