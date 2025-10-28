Opera stars unite to lift Welsh spirits amid Welsh Rugby turmoil

As the Autumn Rugby Internationals approach, celebrated Welsh opera singers Trystan Llŷr Griffiths and Steffan Lloyd Owen have released their brand-new version of the iconic song ‘Safwn yn y Bwlch’, aiming to lift the spirits of the nation and to unite Welsh rugby supporters behind the team during a challenging period in the history of the national game.

Originally regarded by many as an unofficial anthem of Wales, ‘Safwn yn y Bwlch’ (which means “We stand Together”) is a rousing call to stand together, for our country, our language, and for our people.

As Welsh rugby faces trials both on and off the field, the song’s message once again strikes a powerful chord: whatever divides us, together we stand.

When not performing around the world in leading national opera houses and on some of the most prestigious stages across the globe, both Trystan and Steffan can be found on their local rugby pitches — Trystan representing Crymych RFC and Steffan playing for Llangefni RFC.

For both singers, the game is much more than sport; it is part of the communities that shaped them, an expression of pride and national identity that beats at the very heart of Wales.

“Crisis”

Ahead of the release, Trystan Llŷr Griffiths said: “As someone who loves rugby and has played the game all my life, it’s been hard to watch the current crisis unfold.

“We wanted to do something positive — to record a song that draws on our roots and reminds us how powerful we are as a nation when we stand together.

“The song won’t fix the problems facing Welsh rugby, but I hope it gives the supporters a lift, and helps keep the faith.”

Steffan Lloyd Owen added: “There’s a huge divide in Welsh rugby right now with all the challenges the game is facing. ‘Safwn yn y Bwlch’ is a song about standing together and speaks so directly to our values as Welsh people. It’s a powerful call for unity.

“It’s more than a song; it’s a statement of pride and national purpose. I really hope it helps ignite the fire in the bellies of the players and fans through the Autumn Tests and beyond.”

Passion

‘Safwn yn y Bwlch’ is a patriotic Welsh classic written by Glyn Roberts and Richard Morris, originally composed for Hogia’r Wyddfa in 1969 and released on Recordiau’r Dryw that same year.

As the group reflected in their 1990 memoir Cofio (Gwalia), “’Safwn yn y Bwlch’ became almost a national anthem — it was sung with a passion we had never seen before.”

This brand-new version has been arranged by Caradog Williams and produced by Branwen Munn, breathing fresh life into a timeless anthem for a new generation. The video by Guto Vaughan was filmed at Newport Sands, Pembrokeshire and Carningli Mountain.

Good luck Wales — we’re with you every step of the way!

Listen: https://orcd.co/safwnynybwlch

Watch: https://youtu.be/04D-wxq9Ycg