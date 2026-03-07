Orangutan to host Europe’s longest-running TV variety show

Europe’s longest running television variety show is clocking up another first – being hosted by an orangutan.

The much-loved Welsh-language programme Noson Lawen returns to S4C on Saturday, March 14, with Gareth the Orangutan taking the reins.

The long-running series is also a global outlier for its longevity, second worldwide only to Brazil’s legendary variety show Programa Silvio Santos, which has been broadcast continuously since 1963.

The mischievous but lovable presenter – whose full name is Gareth Ulysses Llew Pongo – is already a familiar face to viewers thanks to his chat show appearances on Welsh magazine programme Y Lle and on Hansh, S4C’s digital platform aimed at younger audiences.

Now Gareth is stepping onto one of Welsh television’s most iconic stages, hosing the Caernarfon-based production company Cwmni Da’s hugely popular variety show.

His appearance includes a hilarious duet with opera star Rhys Meirion, who lives in Pwllglas near Ruthin and was raised in Tremadog in Gwynedd.

Gareth will also introduce a variety of acts ranging from S4C soccer commentator Mei Emrys to popular girl-band Cordia, the exciting new band Tew Tew Tenau, 50 Shêds o Lleucu Llwyd and the young singer from Caernarfon, Alis Glyn. Cwmni Sioe Gerdd Gwasanaeth Cerdd Ysgolion Gwynedd a Môn complete the line-up.

Noson Lawen producer Olwen Meredydd, said: “Gareth has appeared on the programme before but this is the first time he’s gone solo as the main presenter.

“He was great fun to work with for the programme and his duet of ‘Benedictus’ with Rhys Meirion was extremely funny while at the same time very standard.

“Rhys later joins the Lleisiau Llawen signing choir to sing the iconic song, Anfonaf Angel. The choir features many who will be familiar to viewers of Y Cyfweliad (The Assembly) which was shown earlier this year on S4C.

“Throughout the show there’s a running gag about Gareth’s gran from Deiniolen who’s gone missing at the venue. Will she be found by the end?”

In the early days Noson Lawen, which celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2022, was recorded in farm barns with the acts performing on agricultural trailers and the audience sitting on straw bales.

Nowadays the programme is recorded in the plusher surroundings of theatres and halls across Wales.

Although the look and feel of the programme has been upgraded in recent years, the format has stayed largely the same, providing a platform for a conveyor belt of Welsh talent, with singers, choirs, musicians and comedians delivering top class entertainment.

Over the years Noson Lawen has given a boost to the fledgling careers of some of Wales’s brightest and biggest stars, including Sir Bryn Terfel and Katherine Jenkins.

Olwen added: “It’s a landmark series, loved by audiences of every age and background.

“Although the show’s appearance has evolved over time, the team at Cwmni Da has succeeded in preserving the unique magic at the heart of the format, keeping it as popular as ever with its long‑standing viewers.

“At the same time, Noson Lawen is connecting with new audiences and being the second longest‑running variety programme still on air anywhere in the world speaks volumes about its lasting appeal. Long may it continue.”

Gareth the Orangutan also appears on another Noson Lawen due to be shown on S4C on April 4 when presenter Alun Williams takes children of all ages on a magical trip down memory lane, celebrating S4C’s beloved kids’ programmes.

The evening features veteran entertainer Martyn Geraint, Rownd a Rownd actors Idris Morris Jones and Elain Llwyd, popular pirate Ben Dant (Aeron Pughe) children from Caernarfon’s Ysgol y Gelli with Gaynor Davies and Iwan John sharing memories.

“Gaynor was one of the very first S4C presenters when the channel launched in 1982 and appeared on a large number of programmes such as Uned 5 and Hafoc.

“Gareth is now a presenter on Cyw, S4C’s channel for children and his show, Caban Banana is very popular with youngsters. He goes around schools interviewing children and their answers are hilarious. On the show he chats with Alun and sings a song,” said Olwen.

The rich legacy of Cardigan’s iconic Fflach record label will be celebrated in Noson Lawen on March 28.

Hosted by Daf Wyn the programme honours the founders of the label, the late Richard and Wyn Jones of folk-rock group Ail Symudiad, and looks ahead to the exciting future of Fflach Cymunedol — the first community-run record label in Wales.

The programme features performances from Einir Dafydd and Rhocesi, Gwenda and Geinor, Delwyn Siôn, Mattoidz, Rhiannon O’Connor and Chwaer.

Nico Dafydd, who will direct Sefyll ar y Sgwar, the show at this year’s National Eisteddfod to be staged in the Cardigan area, will join Daf Wyn for a special chat.

“I grew up surrounded by the sound of Richard and Wyn’s music – Ail Symudiad’s songs were part of my home, my family and my community,” he said.

Singers Bronwen and Al Lewis co-host a special themed evening of country music takes the Noson Lawen stage on March 21.

With Iwan Huws, lead singer of Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog joining them, along with Cardiff-based bluegrass group Taff Rapids the show is guaranteed to get toes tapping.

There will be more music and dancing as Rhys ap William, Lowri Evans, Lee Mason, the Dawnsffit Dancers and Megan Lee join in the fun.

Al and Bronwen Lewis also perform their own songs, with pupils from Ysgol Bro Preseli shining on the big stage.

The final show of the series on April 11 features Linda Griffiths and Sorela in a programme dedicated to Welsh folk singing.

YouTube clips from Noson Lawen on YouTube have also proven popular and the show’s channel https://www.youtube.com/nosonlawen has attracted a total of 14 million views so far.

Noson Lawen is broadcast on S4C at 8pm on Saturday evenings from March 14. The programme will be available on demand on S4C Clic and BBCiplayer and other platforms. English subtitles are also available.