Organisations join forces to ensure future of under threat NoFit State Circus

Funding organisations have joined forces to ensure the future of NoFit State Circus.

The Arts Council of Wales and Arts Council England are working together to support the world-class contemporary circus company as it faces overwhelming financial challenges and the possibility of redundancies.

Following discussions, the organisation which is based in Cardiff and which receives multi-year funding from both ACW and ACE, will receive additional support from ACW to enable continued operations including touring of two existing productions Sabotage and Bamboo, a big-top premiere and touring of new show Carnage until March 2027 and retention of the full core team.

The funding is also designed to provide time to engage with external expertise to reassess operational and production models in light of the current operating environment.

In recent months, it became clear that the organisation was in a fragile financial position, brought on by combination of factors including the impact of inflation and the increase in employer national insurance contributions on operating costs, and the effect of the cost-of-living crisis on ticket affordability and consequent difficulty in sustaining audience numbers.

Tom Rack, Artistic Director of NoFit State said: “We are massively grateful to the Arts Councils of Wales and England and all the people who have shown us fantastic support in these difficult times. Having the Damoclean sword removed from above our heads is an enormous relief and we are very excited and looking forward to getting on with what we do best – bringing our unique style of contemporary circus to audiences throughout Wales, England and beyond.

“With this additional support from the Arts Councils of Wales and England we will be able to continue to reach audiences of over 100,000 people next year with our Big Top production, our community programme, and our outdoor touring shows. We cannot wait to meet you on the road ahead.”

Maggie Russell, Chair of the Arts Council of Wales said: “NoFit State Circus delivers a world-class, award-winning programme enjoyed across Wales and beyond. It supports jobs and inspires communities. That’s why we’re stepping in with this package —to help sustain their tours, retain staff, and work with experts to explore a viable future model in light of current audience trends and costs.”

Liz Johnson, Midlands, Area Director at Arts Council England said: “We value the work of NoFit State Circus and we’re pleased that the Arts Council Wales has been able to find additional funding to help them at this difficult time.

“NoFit State is the UK’s leading large-scale contemporary circus company, producing professional touring productions and a variety of community, training, and education projects for people of all ages. We look forward to seeing their vibrant work continue to be shared in communities across the UK thanks to this vital support.”

