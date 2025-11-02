Oriel Myrddin Gallery reopens with magical immersive exhibition

Molly Stubbs

After three and a half years of redevelopment, Oriel Myrddin Gallery has announced its reopening with a new exhibition inspired by Hansel & Gretel.

‘Gwrach | Witch | Clive Hicks-Jenkins: A Fairy Tale Retold’ will show at the gallery from 22 November 2025, reimagining the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale through Clive’s “extraordinary” vision.

An immersive experience brought to life through the exhibition design of Meriel Hunt, the gallery said they “can’t wait to welcome you back through the doors and into this new chapter for Oriel Myrddin.”

Gwrach | Witch | Clive Hicks-Jenkins: A Fairy Tale Retold invites visitors into the enchanted vision of one of Wales’ most esteemed artists, blending Welsh folklore with handcrafted artistry.

Through a series of evocative artworks, intricate designs, and installations imbued with craft, Hicks-Jenkins’ rich interpretations of Hansel & Gretel showcase his creative collaborations with Poet Laureate Simon Armitage.

With each piece, visitors are invited to experience the layered tapestry of folklore, myth, and memory that defines Hicks-Jenkins’ unique storytelling style.

Hicks-Jenkins is no stranger to Hansel and Gretl, having illustrated Hansel & Gretel: A Nightmare in Eight Scenes from Faber & Faber.

He later designed and directed the book as a stage production, which premiered at the Cheltenham Festival of Music. The production, along with the illustrated edition published by Design for Today, earned him the V&A Illustrated Book Award in 2020.

Joining the exhibition alongside Hicks Jenkins and designer Meriel Hunt is Simon Costin, Curatorial Consultant and director of the Museum of Witchcraft & Magic.

Meriel’s background in social architecture, combined with a passion for local traditions, crafts, and sustainability, lends her designs a sense of place and purpose, intended as living extensions of their environment rather than isolated installations.

Simon Costin’s lifelong passion for British folklore led him to establish the Museum of British Folklore, a project dedicated to creating the UK’s first centre to celebrate and study the nation’s rich folkloric heritage.

Gwrach | Witch also inspired a workshop at Cwrw in February 2025 prior to Oriel Myrddin’s reopening, featuring a mix of magical collage-making and mythically inspired Welsh tunes.

After the gallery’s reopening announcement was posted to Instagram on Friday (31 October), supporters were quick to voice their enthusiasm in the comments.

“Fantastic news”, “So excited! ❤️❤️❤️” and “Ardderchog – edrych ‘mlaen”, they wrote.

Carmarthen County Council and Arts Council Wales initially pledged £890,000 to expand Oriel Myrddin Gallery in February 2020.

After disruption caused by COVID-19, Oriel Myrddin closed its doors in July 2022 for the long-awaited capital redevelopment.

In a separate Instagram post,Clive Hicks-Jenkins added: “Yes, it’s been a long time coming. The original date for the reopening of the newly expanded and refurbished Oriel Myrddin in Carmarthen was 2023. While Covid and Lockdowns took a toll on that completion date, still the work steadily continued.

“Behind the boarded windows and the scaffolding the building was being reshaped and polished so as to be fully equipped and ready for a new life.

“Gwrach/Witch was always going to be the inaugural exhibition for the opening of the space and the extra time we had to prepare while the builders, carpenters, electricians, plumbers and decorators did their work, ensured that the show is a far more detailed account of my fifteen year exploration of Hansel & Gretel than I’d first imagined.

“The exhibition will include the work of my many collaborators, from puppet-makers to stage-designers to costumiers and animators. There will be original illustrations made for the two published versions I’ve worked on, models made for the stage version and the vintage toys that were inspirations for both the books and the stage production.”

Gwrach | Witch | Clive Hicks-Jenkins: A Fairy Tale Retold will show at Oriel Myrddin Gallery, Church Lane, Carmarthen from 22 November 2025. For more information, visit the gallery’s site here.