Original lineup of iconic pop act set to join The Wombats at Cardiff festival

The original lineup of one of the UK’s most famous female bands has been announced as the latest name to join The Wombats at Cardiff’s home-grown family-friendly festival, Depot in the Castle this summer.

Depot in the Castle (DITC), is set to return to the iconic grounds of Cardiff Castle on Saturday 25th July 2026, and today the full line-up has been announced with pop icons Sugababes joining indie heavyweights The Wombats for a huge all-day celebration of live music, street food and summer fun.

First hitting the charts in 2000 with Overload the Sugababes boast an undeniable back catalogue of smash hits, including Round Round, Freak Like Me and Push The Button.

Now fresh from their biggest UK arena tour to date and a run of new releases including When The Rain Comes, Jungle and Weeds, Sugababes will bring their era-defining catalogue and famously seamless vocals to the Welsh capital.

Headliners The Wombats remain one of the UK’s most loved and enduring indie bands, arriving off the back of their sixth studio album Oh! The Ocean and a live reputation built on generation-defining anthems including Let’s Dance to Joy Division, Moving to New York, Greek Tragedy and Kill the Director.

Red Rum Club will be bringing their Mariachi Merseybeat-tinged alternative rock to the Castle – a thrilling six-piece known for massive singalongs, trumpet-led hooks, and recent chart momentum.

And this year, DITC continues to champion homegrown talent, with Cardiff-born Ben Ellis, a fast-rising singer-songwriter whose hometown sets have already been turning heads, and whose online following is surging.

Afro Cluster, the Cardiff-born collective inspired by West African funk, Afrobeat and golden-age hip-hop, are also set to light up the festival with their full-force live performances.

Also on the bill are Cardiff upstarts The Family Battenberg, a four-piece known for their self-coined ‘spider rock’ sound, and 70s-influenced riffs.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Cardiff Castle, Depot in the Castle is more than just music, too – expect local street food traders, family-friendly activities, and a buzzing festival atmosphere right in the heart of the city.

Now firmly established as one of Wales’s standout summer events, Depot in the Castle has welcomed some incredible names to its stage. Last year’s 2025 edition was headlined by Jess Glynne alongside a stacked line-up including Maxïmo Park, Sigma, Kate Nash, Professor Green and Goldie Lookin’ Chain.

Tickets for DITC full line-up are on sale at 10am Friday 6 February – sign up now at depotinthecastle.com.

Full lineup

The Wombats

Sugababes

Red Rum Club

Ben Ellis

Afro Cluster

The Family Battenberg

Ian Davies