Other Voices Cardigan announces further headliners for iconic music festival

Other Voice Cardigan has announced two new headline acts for next week’s Other Voices Cardigan music festival.

After smashing sets at SXSW, The Great Escape and the Isle of Wight Festival earlier this year, alt-pop superstar and creative visionary mauvey is joining Other Voices Cardigan all the way from Canada to play an exclusive set of tracks from his upcoming ‘Before The Album’ EP which drops on 4 November.

The festival also promises another huge Other Voices debut from the South-London neo-soul queen Poppy Ajudha.

Following on from the release of her breath-taking debut record ‘The Power In Us’ earlier this year, she’ll be bringing her eloquent genre-fluid blend of jazz, R&B, soul, rock and pop to Cardigan for what’s set to be a dazzling performance from one of the brightest voices on the scene.

These incredible artists complete the St Mary’s Church line-up alongside Mercury Prize Nominee Gwenno, Celtic pioneers Catrin Finch & Aoife Ní Bhriain, Welsh drill artist Sage Todz, indie-pop superstar Stella Donnelly and the brilliant Band Pres Llareggub.

‍This year also sees the return of the Other Voices Cardigan Music Trailwhich will take place in multiple venues around Cardigan, with over 80 performances across the town from 3-5 November.

The full Music Trail schedule has just been published, full details are now available online at othervoices.ie

Hosted by Huw Stephens all the incredible headline Church performances will take place in front of a public audience, and will also be streamed globally for free via Other Voices’ YouTube and socials on 4 and 5 November, and live to the big screen at Mwldan in Cardigan.

The festival is presented in partnership between South Wind Blows, Mwldan and Triongl.

Clebran

In addition to its inspirational programme of live music, Other Voices Cardigan will also present Clebran, a compelling and provocative curated series of discussion events that will explore and celebrate the enduring cultural ties between Ireland and Wales, and featuring artists, journalists, creatives and politicians sparking enriching, lively conversations about how we perceive our world, language and culture.

Full details on the line-up, and wristbands priced at £25, and are available now at Othervoices.ie

Other Voices Cardigan produced by South Wind Blows in partnership with Mwldan and Triongl and made possible thanks to the support and investment of Welsh Government and The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

