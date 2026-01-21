Our Town: First look at Welsh adaption of classic production starring Michael Sheen

Amelia Jones

The first images have been released from the Welsh National Theatre’s inaugural production – a fresh take on Thornton Wilder’s beloved classic Our Town featuring an all-Welsh cast led by Michael Sheen.

The co-production with Rose Theatre, which opened in Swansea on 16 January, stars Michael Sheen as the Stage Manager, the narrator who guides the audience through everyday life in the small community of Grover’s Corners, told through a Welsh lens.

Surrounding Sheen is an accomplished all-Welsh company of performers bringing Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play to life.

Rithvik Andugula takes on the role of milkman Howie Newsome, while Peter Devlin portrays George Gibbs and Yasemin Özdemir appears as Emily Webb. Aisha-May Hunte plays Wally Webb, with Rebecca Killick as Rebecca Gibbs and Rhodri Meilir as Mr Webb.

Photos released from the first performances show an energetic ensemble cast, led by Sheen and an all-Welsh creative team, navigating Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

Directed by Swansea-born Francesca Goodridge, with Doctor Who creator Russell T Davies as creative associate and Pádraig Cusack as executive producer, this interpretation stays true to Wilder’s lyrical text while offering visual and emotional clarity that has already resonated with audiences

The new images highlight moments from staging and character interactions, giving audiences a sense of the production’s visual style.

Speaking about the production, Michael Sheen said: “Our Town is a play about life, love and community. That’s what matters to us in Wales; that’s what matters to me. It’s a play that compels us to celebrate the everyday, to hold the ones we cherish.

“I can’t think of a better play to welcome audiences around Wales and in London to the Welsh National Theatre, along with our co-production partners The Rose Theatre.”

Our Town continues its Swansea run until 31 January before touring to Venue Cymru in Llandudno and Theatr Clwyd in Mold, with a longer season scheduled at London’s Rose Theatre later this year.

The production marks the launch of Welsh National Theatre, which aims to create large-scale, internationally touring work rooted in Welsh storytelling.

You can book tickets to Our Town here.